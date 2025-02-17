Mark Wahlberg's Flight Risk may have had a turbulent journey at the box office thus far, underwhelming in many departments and leaving some with less-than-positive feedback for the action flick. However, that hasn't stopped the new Mel Gibson directorial outing from hitting another global box office milestone, officially surpassing the $40 million mark thanks to over $12 million in overseas markets and almost $28 million domestically. This comes following a most recent box office weekend in which Flight Risk only managed another $1.5 million domestically, failing to enter the box office top 10 against tough competition from the likes of the consistent Mufasa: The Lion King and the brand-new MCU entry Captain America: Brave New World.

Despite reaching this new monetary milestone, Flight Risk still can't shake its mixed critical and audience reception, with the movie only managing a poor 29% critical score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Despite this, a much stronger 63% from audiences does help improve Flight Risk's reputation, although the lukewarm box office turnout reflects a film that has failed to capture theatergoers' imaginations. In his review of the movie for Collider, Jeff Ewing described it as, "one journey that doesn't quite get off the ground."

'Flight Risk' Marks Another Disappointment For Mark Wahlberg

Flight Risk was reportedly made on a budget of $25 million, meaning the movie is just $10 million away from hitting its all-important target of $50 million. This mark would indicate fair success for those involved, with the doubling of a reported budget usually the first sign of a movie not flopping financially. However, that doesn't stop this total from seeming disappointing, especially considering the eye-catching talent both in front of and behind the camera.

Wahlberg and Gibson are usually strong draws at the box office, although the former's difficult run post-pandemic perhaps tarnished his once-strong legacy. From Arthur the King and Father Stu to Flight Risk, Wahlberg has failed to register over $100 million from a movie in five of his last six theatrical attempts, with only 2022's Unchartered managing this feat, albeit whilst earning terrible critical reception. To find a movie that made over $500 million worldwide in Wahlberg's catalog, you would have to travel all the way back to 2017 and Transformers: The Last Knight's $602 million. Only one of Wahlberg's projects has ever surpassed $1 billion, 2014's Transformers: Age of Extinction, but that hasn't stopped the actor from accumulating almost $7 billion in box office total throughout his career.

Flight Risk has officially surpassed the $40 million mark at the global box office. You can catch the film in theaters now.