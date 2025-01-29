Mark Wahlberg's Flight Risk premiered in theaters this weekend and took the top spot at the box office thanks to its $11.5 million haul, outpacing Mufasa: The Lion King by $3 million. The film also added another $9829,000 on Monday, January 27, which pairs with $707,000 from international markets for a worldwide total of just over $13 million. Flight Risk has helped its leading star, Mark Wahlberg, pass Denzel Washington on the list of the highest-grossing stars of all-time at the domestic box office, according to The Numbers, displacing him from the top 40. Both actors are sitting around the $2.7 billion mark, but Wahlberg's Flight Risk has given him a boost that has helped him get one step closer to passing Jack Black, the next highest-grossing actor on the list.

Mark Wahlberg has yet to have a movie gross more than $250 million at the domestic box office, but he does have more than 10 films that have eclipsed the $100 million mark, with 12 movies in the nine figures to help account for around $1.5 billion of his domestic box office total. The highest-grossing movie of Wahlberg's career is Transformers: Age of Extinction, which earned $245 million at the domestic box office, and it's unfortunate for Wahlberg that international earnings don't count in this regard, as the film added $858 million from foreign markets to lift its worldwide total over the $1 billion mark. The second-highest-grossing movie of Wahlberg's career is Ted, the 2012 comedy that saw him team up with Family Guy star and creator Seth MacFarlane that grossed $218 million domestically.

What Has Mark Wahlberg Been in Recently?

Mark Wahlberg was busy in 2024 starring alongside Halle Berry in The Union, the Netflix Original action movie that spent more than a week atop streaming charts upon its premiere over the summer. Earlier in the year, he also teamed up with Marvel star Simu Liu for Arthur the King, the heartfelt animal drama that earned $40 million at the worldwide box office. Wahlberg only featured in one movie in 2023, The Family Plan, the Apple TV+ Original action comedy that was such a success the studio has announced it's working on a sequel. Wahlberg also starred opposite Kevin Hart in Me Time, the buddy comedy streaming on Netflix.

Flight Risk is now playing in theaters everywhere.