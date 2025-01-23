Summary Michelle Dockery stars in Flight Risk, directed by Mel Gibson, as a U.S. Marshal facing off against Mark Wahlberg's hitman pilot.

The film showcases Dockery's diverse talents in an action-packed setting, filmed using Volume technology.

Dockery discusses her experiences working with Gibson, Wahlberg, and the unique challenges of filming in Vegas heat.

Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actress Michelle Dockery made a name for herself as Lady Mary Crawley in the world’s favorite upstairs/downstairs class soap, Downton Abbey. She’s continued to show a tremendous range of talent in miniseries like Netflix’s female-led Western, Godless, and films like Robert Zemeckis’ time-traveling, effects-lacquered, single-room experiment Here. Now, she brings the excitement 40,000 feet in the air with the director of Braveheart and Hacksaw Ridge in Flight Risk.

Directed by the one and only Mel Gibson, Flight Risk stars Dockery as Madolyn Harris, a Deputy U.S. Marshal escorting a government witness to trial (played by Topher Grace, last seen in A24’s Heretic). Once in the air above the Alaskan wilderness, the pilot transporting them — Mark Wahlberg’s Daryl Booth — is also a hitman sent to assassinate the informant. Action grows, and tension rises as they’re forced to fly together and fight off any obstacles that may come their way. played by Topher Grace (last seen in A24’s Heretic).

Dockery was wonderful enough to sit down with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub to talk about all things Flight Risk. Together, they discuss Gibson's surprisingly relaxed attitude on such an action-driven set, the distinct appeal of co-starring with megastar Wahlberg, and how her latest Downton Abbey outing honors the legendary late Dame Maggie Smith.

Michelle Dockery Would Love to Return to This Western Epic

“It was fantastic to work on.”

COLLIDER: You've done a lot of stuff in your career. If someone has actually never seen anything you've done, what is the first thing you'd like them watching and why?

MICHELLE DOCKERY: That's a good question. I think Godless would be one of my top few, and Downton [Abbey]. I mean, it's what I'm primarily known for, but Godless sort of holds a really special place in my heart. I loved that show.

Yeah, that is a fantastic show.

DOCKERY: It was fantastic to work on.

If anyone wants to watch it, it’s on Netflix. If you could go back in time and do one more day on any production, whether it be film, TV, or on the stage, is there a project that you just loved that you wish you could do one more day on?

DOCKERY: Godless. [Laughs] The thing with Downton is I did it just recently. We just did the last movie, so I feel like I've still been working on something that I love for the last 10 years, which has been amazing to step back in, and that is like a family. I love working on Downton so much, but Godless was such a special experience working with Scott Frank. He's one of my top favorite people to work with. Working on that script in that location, riding horses, and that character, I just loved her so much. So, it absolutely would be Godless.

He's what we call a talented screenwriter.

DOCKERY: Absolutely. And a really talented director, too. He can do it all.

Absolutely. I concur.

‘Flight Risk’s Michelle Dockery Says “It’s a Privilege” to Beat Up Mark Wahlberg

“This was a great opportunity.”

So, true or false? You agreed to be in Flight Risk because you were going to be able to beat up Mark Wahlberg?

DOCKERY: [Laughs] That's not the only reason. To work with someone like Mark was absolutely such an appeal for me. He's such a brilliant actor, and to work with him in such a genre like this, which for me is an irregular thing, was a great opportunity.

Mark doesn't often get beat up in movies, and so you're one of the few people who was able to take care of him.

DOCKERY: Absolutely. It's a privilege.

I'm friendly with Topher Grace, and he told me that you guys filmed this in Vegas and used the Volume technology. When you think back on the shoot of this one, what's the first thing you remember?

DOCKERY: The first thing I remember is the heat of being in Vegas because we were shooting it in the summer. So I literally went from my hotel to set every day to avoid the 100-degree heat. Also, that set was extraordinary because you could walk on set every day and get up in that plane. The scenery that you see in the film, we got to see, too, because we could see the video. We weren't looking at a green screen the whole time, which, for an actor, is not as great as seeing the real thing. That was very different from anything I've done before, working in a space for such a contained amount of time. But yeah, I didn't really get to see much Vegas.

I asked Topher for a question, and he said I should ask who lost the most money at the casino tables.

DOCKERY: No one. There was no time. It was such a short gig, really. I mean, it was four weeks, and most evenings, we were just ready to hit the hay. Also, just weather-wise, it was just too hot. It was too hot to do anything.

I've seen the Volume technology up close, and it's pretty crazy. What was it actually like for you to work with that technology for the first time, and do you feel like this is a tipping point for what you can do with filmmaking with this new technology?

DOCKERY: For us, as actors, it's helpful to be able to see what you would actually be seeing if you were up in that plane like we are in this film. It informs so much of your performance by what you can see around you, and suspending your disbelief and really feeling like you're there. That was so helpful to be able to be up in that plane and see the stunning scenery, and in those really intense moments where we're tipping and having to kind of climb over the mountains, we could see it. It was like being on a roller coaster.

What Surprised Michelle Dockery Most About Working With Mel Gibson

“There’s such a wealth of experience there.”

Image via Lionsgate

It's crazy. I am a fan of Mel Gibson when he's directing and also acting, but what surprised you working with him as a director? Does he direct a certain way on set that is unique? What was that experience?

DOCKERY: He's so prepared, and for something like this, I imagine even more so when you've got such a short amount of time to shoot something in. He's got a very relaxed attitude on set. His attention to detail didn't surprise me at all, but was really incredible to watch as he was directing us, and also visually, what he wanted to see from the action was really admirable. But in spite of the intensity of this film, there was a real relaxed, very calm vibe, which maybe surprised me.

He's done this a lot. I'm sure with that experience, it's going to work out.

DOCKERY: Absolutely. Yeah. There were moments that he just would say, “It will come out. It will play out. We don't need to overprepare.” As you say, there's such a wealth of experience there. It is so great to work with someone who's so seasoned like that.

When you saw the shooting schedule, was there one scene or sequence that you had circled in terms of, “I can't wait to film this,” or, “How the F were we going to film this?”

DOCKERY: I mean, there were so many moments where I just thought, “How on Earth are we going to do this?” But it wasn't my job to worry about that. We had such a talented crew and visual effects team that made the film what it is. It's incredible. So, all I had to do was really focus on my role and how Madolyn’s character plays out within the film. So, yeah, there were some moments that I looked forward to and also kind of built up to. There's a moment where she talks about her past, which is quite a pivotal moment in the film for the character, so that was on my mind, certainly. But I was looking forward to playing those moments because so much of it is action, and actually in those much stiller moments where a character is reflecting or telling a story, that was something I really looked forward to.

The Final ‘Downton Abbey’ Movie Is a “Real Tribute to Maggie Smith”

“We’ve had so many last times.”

Image via ITV

Of course, I'm a fan of Downton. I definitely have to ask what you can tease about the final movie — I can't believe it's the final movie — and getting to work with Paul Giamatti.

DOCKERY: It's a beautiful film. For us, it was such a treat to be able to come back together again. It's a real tribute to Maggie Smith, the film. Working with Paul again was wonderful. He's so much fun. And because he was already part of the family, it was lovely to have him back on set, so I'm really excited to see the final film.

Who decided it would be the final film? Is it Julian [Fellowes]? Was it the studio? Where did that come from?

DOCKERY: I think there was always an intention to do three films. I think the trilogy of films was an intention. But no, I'm not entirely sure. I guess that was what was thought of initially. But it's amazing that we got to do that many films. I mean, we would have been very happy to do one, but the demand was to do more, and it's been an incredible experience.

What was it like on the last day of set for you? Because it could be the last time you play this character. You never know — there could be a Christmas special down the road.

DOCKERY: For us, we've had so many last times. We had the last scene of the last season, the last scenes of the last films, which we weren't entirely sure there was going to be another one. But this time around, I think we really relished every minute. It being the last, it felt really, really special. Like anything, when something comes to an end, it's emotional but just such a happy place to be. It's always been a very happy place to be and a wonderful thing to be part of for the last 15 years.

