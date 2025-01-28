After a tough 2024 with no chart-topping releases, Lionsgate has landed its second number-one domestic box office debut of the year with the action-thriller Flight Risk. However, the Mark Wahlberg-led film's $12 million opening weekend has been far from smooth skies. Directed by Mel Gibson in his first feature in nearly a decade, the movie casts Wahlberg as a pilot tasked with transporting a criminal and a U.S. Marshal across the Alaskan wilderness, but the poor reviews that followed, and tepid word of mouth could mean it's forced into an early, emergency landing.

Flight Risk currently holds a "rotten" 21% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with opening day audiences giving it a concerning C CinemaScore. In his review of the movie, Collider's Jeff Ewing noted that while the film had moments of potential, "the logic and performances don’t quite carry it through". One note of optimism though, the movie only cost $10 million to make, and given Gibson and Wahlberg's fanbase who tend to devour their projects at home, the movie should turn a tidy profit once it finishes its theatrical run and heads to digital.

Steven Soderbergh's new horror movie Presence debuted at $3.4 million, missing the top five entirely. The film, which unfolds entirely from the perspective of a ghost, has been praised for its innovative concept with solid reviews, but it struggled to find a wide audience and that also marked the second disappointing horror debut in as many weeks following Leigh Whannell’s Wolf Man, which managed to creep past $15 million domestically but also fell out of the top five. Both films were overshadowed by Disney's Moana 2, which continues to steamroll everything in its sight. Now in its ninth weekend, the animated sequel earned another $4 million, bringing its domestic total to $450 million ahead of its launch on digital video on demand from tomorrow.

What Did the Rest of the Box Office Top 5 Look Like?

Taking second place, Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King continues to roar at the box office with $9 million in its sixth weekend, pushing its domestic total to $220 million. At the global box office, it also crossed the $600 million mark which is a solid performance, despite the fact it pales in comparison to its predecessor. In third place was Sony's music drama One of Them Days, which claimed third place with an estimated $8 million, bringing its domestic total to just over $25 million in its second weekend.

Meanwhile, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 added $5.5 million in its sixth weekend, sprinting past the $225 million mark domestically, despite opening on digital, proving yet again that a home release doesn't have too much bearing on the box office. This weekend is a quiet one, but the most notable new release is Love Me, the sci-fi/fantasy/romantic drama from A24, starring Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun.

Stay tuned at Collider for further box office updates.

