A disappointingly dull January is showing no signs of recovery, with this week's two new releases debuting with low numbers. Mel Gibson's action-thriller Flight Risk will handily out-perform Steven Soderbergh's horror film Presence, but overall numbers on Friday barely scraped past the $20 million mark. Flight Risk is poised to become Lionsgate's second number one film of the year, following Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. The studio had famously struggled to find success in 2024, failing to deliver a single hit.

But despite its number one finish on Friday, Flight Risk can hardly be hailed as a hit just yet. The movie made around $4.5 million on opening day, which includes the $950,000 that it made in Thursday previews. Starring Mark Wahlberg, Flight Risk reportedly cost $20 million to produce, and will likely generate around $11 million in its first weekend. The movie opened to poor reviews, and is currently sitting at a "rotten" 21% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Opening day audiences weren't too impressed either, awarding the film a low C CinemaScore.

Presence, on the other hand, has earned positive reviews. A haunted house story told from the perspective of a ghost, the film currently sits at a "fresh" 87% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Presence grossed around $1.5 million on opening day, and will fight a tight race for the fifth spot with last week's horror offering, Wolf Man. If projections hold, Wolf Man will likely pass the $17 million mark domestically by Sunday, after a poor debut last week. It's also possible that both films are out-performed by Moana 2, which is now entering its ninth week of release.

A Host of Holdovers Passed Individual Milestones on Friday

Close

Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King will claim the number two spot in its sixth weekend of release. The movie grossed nearly $2 million on Friday, and is expected to generate around $8 million this weekend. This should take its running domestic haul to nearly $220 million. Despite a soft debut in December, Mufasa has regained its footing in the last few weeks. A couple of days ago, the big-budget family film passed the $600 million mark worldwide. It's still trailing its predecessor, the 2019 remake of The Lion King, by a wide margin. But at least it qualifies as a hit now.

At number three, Sony's comedy hit One of Them Days earned $2.3 million on its second Friday. Starring Keke Palmer and SZA, the film is eying over $7 million for the weekend, which should take its running domestic total to around $25 million. The number four spot went to another holdover hit, Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The movie earned over $1 million on its sixth Friday, and will likely hit the $225 million mark by Sunday, if it's able to meet projections and gross around $4.5 million over the weekend. Elsewhere, Moana 2 has passed the $445 million mark, while The Brutalist continued its expansion after collecting a slew of Oscar nominations this week, and A Complete Unknown hit the $60 million mark domestically.

Presence is in theaters now. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office coverage over the weekend.