It's two weeks until we get Mel Gibson's newest movie, the action thriller Flight Risk which will star Mark Wahlberg in the lead. JoBlo has just shared an exclusive trailer which shows Gibson hard at work behind the scenes on the film. The site has also shared a number of images from the film, which can be seen via this link. The movie, which also stars Topher Grace, and Michelle Dockery, is based on a 2020 Black List script by Jared Rosenberg, and Lionsgate decided it was one for their 2025 slate, having shunted it from October 2024.

The story revolves around Wahlberg, with an exceptionally bad haircut, as a pilot who operates in the Alaskan wilderness while flying an Air Marshal (Dockery) and a fugitive (Grace) to their destination. As the journey unfolds, trust begins to shatter and the tensions begin to rise, revealing that not everyone on board is who they claim to be. Dun dun dun.

The film is Gibson's first behind the camera in 9 years, since 2016’s Hacksaw Ridge, the critical smash-hit war drama that earned six Academy Award nominations, including Best Director and Best Picture. Andrew Garfield starred in the film as a conscientious observer during the Second World War, winning critical acclaim. Gibson also serves as a producer on Flight Risk, alongside John Davis, John Fox, and Bruce Davey.

Mark Wahlberg Plays a "Crazy F*cker" in 'Flight Risk'

Last year, while discussing his role in the family film Arthur the King with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Wahlberg shared how much he enjoyed embracing a wildly fun and villainous character. He described the role as letting him go all out and play "the craziest f*cker you've ever seen," while also praising Gibson's exceptional skills as a director and describing his joy at being able to play a villain for the first time in a number of years.

It was phenomenal. Really, me being the sponge and loving to work with people who have great talent and to be able to just watch him and be a student for the 20-some-odd days was remarkable. I play the craziest fucker you’ve ever seen. I haven't played a bad guy since Fear. It’s off the charts.

Flight Risk is set to have some serious mid-air multiplex turbulence from January 24, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson, and be sure to check out the special look at the movie above.