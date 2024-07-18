The Big Picture Bedrock, the adult Flintstones sequel, is no longer in development at Fox, but may be redeveloped in the future.

The show was set to follow the Flintstones and Rubble adults facing retirement, with their kids now grown up.

The original Flintstones series, created in the 1960s, has spawned spin-offs, live-action films, and kid-focused shows.

The upcoming adult Flintstones sequel, Bedrock has received a new update. Unfortunately, the show is no longer in development at Fox, 5 years after it was first announced. The show had a star-studded cast, as it would have featured The Acolyte's Manny Jacinto and The Hunger Games' Elizabeth Banks, playing Bamn-Bamm and Pebbles respectively. According to TVLine, sources revealed that the network was no longer working on the show, but is open to redeveloping the project at a future date.

According to the show's official synopsis, Bedrock would move towards the Bronze Age, with the Flinstones and Rubble adults facing retirement, and their kids now experiencing adulthood. Bedrock was first announced in 2019 and was said to be a reboot series for an adult audience. The series was co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation, with Lindsay Kerns (Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous) penning the project. Aside from Jacinto and Banks, other Bedrock cast members include Stephen Root (Barry) as Fred, Amy Sedaris (The Mandalorian) as Wilma, Joe Lo Truglio (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Barney, and Nicole Byer (Velma) as Betty.

Bedrock is not the only Flintstones project that faced extinction. Family Guy's Seth MacFarlane planned to revive the show back in 2011 and was scheduled to be released in 2013. Unfortunately, the show was scrapped because the pilot didn't impress Fox Entertainment's president.

What is 'The Flintstones'?

The Flintstones is an animated sitcom produced in the 1960s by Hanna-Barbera. The show took place during the Stone Age when it followed a prehistoric family, The Flintstones and their neighbours, the Rubbles. The original show ran for 6 seasons, with its last episode released in 1966. Due to the show's popularity, the show received numerous spin-offs and TV specials. It also had two live-action films that were released in 1994 (The Flintstones) and 2000 (The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas).

Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm, the two main kids in the franchise, had shows in their own back in the 70's and 90's. The first is The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Show, which starred Sally Struthers as Pebbles and Jay North as Bamm-Bamm. The show released 16 episodes, which followed the kids' teenage lives as they attempt to form a band. The second is a preschool show called Cave Kids, starring Aria Noelle Curzon and Christine Cavanaugh as Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm, and Frank Welker as Dino, the pet dinosaur.

The first three seasons of The Flintstones animated series are available to stream on Max.

The Flintstones Release Date September 30, 1960 Creator William Hanna, Joseph Barbera Cast Alan Reed , Jean Vander Pyl , Mel Blanc , Bea Benaderet , Don Messick , Verna Felton Main Genre Comedy Seasons 6

