Footwear collaborations with classic cartoons are all the range right now: Adidas has just released their South Park collection, for example, with colorways reflecting the iconic designs of the foul-mouthed boys from Colorado. And now, British brand Reebok are getting in on the action with an ultra-nostalgic take on two of Hanna-Barbera's classic series': The Flintstones and The Jetsons. Reebok x The Jetsons & Flintstones, as the collection has been aptly dubbed, "will bring the beloved futuristic and prehistoric characters into the modern world through a lifestyle footwear and apparel collection." We're here for it.

"The collaboration is inspired by Hanna-Barbera's 1987, made-for-television animated film that brought The Jetsons to The Flintstones' hometown of Bedrock, in addition to seeing The Flintstones travel to The Jetsons' world of Orbit City," per a press release from Reebok and Warner Bros. Consumer Products. "Each footwear model in the line is based on a character or location from the film, incorporating thoughtful details that bring the nostalgic from each time period to pieces that are wearable in today's world." So, if you've ever felt a little nostalgic for the prehistorical days — or indeed... the future — or, you've always just wanted to wear Barney on your feet, now's your chance.

Here are some of the designs in the collection:

Classic Leather ($100, GY3984) – Kicking off the collection is one of Reebok’s most well-known silhouettes, the Classic Leather, inspired by the iconic Fred Flintstone. The clean white upper features key details like Fred’s signature clothing print, pinking details on the tongue and an embroidered sabretooth tiger heel tab. The sockliner also features custom artwork from the Daily Slab, the newspaper seen in The Flintstones’ hometown of Bedrock. Available in men’s sizing.

Classic Leather Legacy AZ ($110, GY3983) – The retro Classic Leather Legacy AZ leaps into the future and takes cues from the futuristic style of George Jetson. Details from George’s work life at Spacely Space Sprockets are reflected in the metallic iridescent accents, On/Off switches and lightning details. The shoe also contains nods to George’s workplace best friend, his computer R.U.D.I., and a devilish portrayal of his boss Mr. Spacely. Available in unisex sizing.

Zig Kinetica II Edge ($150, GY3980) – Zig Kinetica’s rugged edge brings The Flintstones’ beloved pet dinosaur, Dino, to life through a bold pink upper in tribute to everyone’s favorite Snorkasaurus. Detailing throughout the shoe pays homage to some of Dino’s favorite things – from steaks to snakes – as well as his gigantic tongue. Available in unisex sizing.

Instapump Fury 94 ($200, GY8819) – The asymmetrical mashup of this Instapump Fury 94 is the perfect representation of The Flintstones’ and The Jetsons’ worlds colliding. The silhouette combines animal prints and furs from The Flintstones with metallic and iridescent details from The Jetsons. Hints from both universes are sprinkled throughout the shoe including a sockliner graphic alluding to a theory that The Flintstones and The Jetsons reside in the same time period. Available in adult sizing.

Zig Kinetica II ($140, GX3975) – Fred and Barney’s foil, The Great Gazoo, comes to life on this bold, green Zig Kinetica II. Mixed materials on the upper give shoe depth and dimension while the glow in the dark lateral TPU cage and molded eyelet antennae make this Zig true to The Great Gazoo. Rounding out the Gazoo’s inspiration is his signature phrase written on the heel pull. Available in unisex sizing.

Zig Kinetica II ($140, GW3853) – One look at the metallics details on this Zig Kinetica II makes the shoe easily recognizable as a tribute to Rosie, The Jetsons’ robot helper. Beyond the materials on the upper, the rivet details on the heel and tongue overlay are a shocking white, just like Rosie’s hair. The sockliner dives deeper into Rosie’s history showing an advertisement for robot maids on The Jetson’s world. Available in unisex sizing.

Nano X1 ($140, GX6435) – This version of Reebok’s beloved training shoe, the Nano X1, brings Bedrock to life. The stone inspired mesh upper with dinosaur accents, like the 3D “Bones” X1 tongue logo, will make you feel as though you have been transported to The Flintstones’ stomping grounds. Inside, the sockliner features brontosaurus burgers and steaks to remind you of Fred and Barney’s favorite hometown meals. Available in men’s sizing.

Club C ($100, GX3972) – One of Reebok’s most classic silhouettes, the Club C, pays homage to Wilma Flintstone. Emblematic of her signature dress, this all-white Club C features a pinked toe cap and tongue. Wilma’s bold stone necklace also makes an appearance through a custom dubrae, while the patterned shoe lining pays homage to her other outfits. Available in unisex sizing.

Club C Legacy ($100, GZ6421) – Jane Jetson, mother of Judy and Elory and wife of George, is featured on this Club C Legacy. The brilliant pink upper is reminiscent of her eye-catching dress while iridescent details on the eyestay reference The Jetsons’ universe. The inside of the shoe features sockliners that focus on Jane’s signature beauty routine and the robots that help her get ready. Available in unisex sizing.

A range of graphic apparel is also available, "all of which reference various places in the two universes." A handful of women's athleticwear, similarly themed to the two iconic brands, rounds off the collection.

The Reebok x The Jetsons & Flintstones collection will be available exclusively for Reebok UNLOCKED members on their website beginning April 5th, before becoming globally available on April 8th. Check out the new designs below:

