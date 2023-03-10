Production on the upcoming The Flintstones sequel series, Bedrock is coming on just fine as new reports reveal that the show has fleshed out its cast with the addition of experienced voice actors. It was previously announced that Elizabeth Banks, who has been a part of the project since its inception, will voice an adult Pebbles. Now a new report from Deadline reveals that Stephen Root (Barry) will voice Fred, while Amy Sedaris (The Mandalorian) will voice matriarch Wilma. Also included in the cast are Nicole Byer, Joe Lo Truglio, and Manny Jacinto who will provide the voices for The Rubbles' family members Betty, Barney, and Bamm Bamm respectively.

The new update additionally revealed that Bedrock has officially earned a pilot order at Fox, which comes over two years after Banks set the ball rolling on the sequel under her Brownstone Productions. Set two decades after the events of the original series, Bedrock, which is targeted at adult audiences, will see the Flintstones family living in an all-new era - the Bronze Age. While all the Flintstones family members will be back, the series will primarily focus on an adult Pebbles who is now in her twenties and looks to begin a new career. Papa Fred is now old and retiring and will no doubt have a lot of useful life tips for his darling daughter. Pebbles will also benefit from the presence of her ever-clever mom Wilma, who will be voiced by Sedaris. This dawn of a new era will be a challenging one for the Flintstones, with the synopsis revealing that "as the Stone Age gives way to a shiny and enlightened new Bronze Age, the residents of Bedrock will find this evolution harder than a swing from Bamm-Bamm’s club."

Root is an acclaimed voice actor who's lent his voice to a number of notable animated shows and films including Ice Age, Johnny Bravo, King of the Hill, and more recently, BoJack Horseman, Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, and Velma. Sedaris equally boasts an incredible voice acting portfolio with credits including Bob's Burgers, Robot Chicken, and BoJack Horseman.

The progress on Bedrock's development is news that is sure to excite fans of The Flintstones following a couple of recent failed attempts to reboot the series, including a planned revival from Family Guy creator, Seth McFarlane. With its continued success in animation, Fox feels like the natural home for this sequel. Fox Entertainment hopped aboard the project after Banks' Brownstone was able to get Warner Bros. Animation involved. Bedrock will further amp up Fox's already extensive slate of daytime animations which includes The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers.

Lindsay Kerns (Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous) provided the script for the ordered pilot. Kerns will additionally co-executive produce alongside Sam Register and Max Handelman of Brownstone who has an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. Lon Zimmet will also write and exec produce. Fox is yet to announce a premiere for Bedrock.