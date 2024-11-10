Christina Haack sure is a maestro at flip-flopping her exes to star alongside her on reality TV! The Christina in the Country star was spotted filming for her upcoming HGTV reality competition show The Flip Off alongside her second ex-husband Ant Anstead on November 7, 2024.

On November,7,2024, PEOPLE released images of Christina Haack and Ant Anstead arriving on set to film episodes of The Flip Off. The reality TV competition show was initially supposed to star Haack alongside her estranged third husband, Joshua Hall, opposite her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his current wife, Heather Rae El Moussa. But following the duo’s divorce filing in July 2024, Hall was booted from the show. A source exclusively revealed to US Weekly that Haack had brought Anstead on board to be her partner on the show. The source further revealed details on Anstead’s involvement in The Flip Off by stating that he would film “a portion of the show with her.”

The pictures from the shoot showed the former couple, who share a son, Hudson London Anstead, wearing twinning black fits as they appeared to be standing outside a house they were working on. Anstead’s stint on the show shouldn’t come as a surprise since Haack had responded to a fan comment on a post she made on her Instagram on July,20,2024, stating how the former should replace Hall. Haack had replied to the comment cheekily in the following words:

“LOL that would be a genius 'ratings' idea just sayin.”

Ant Anstead Shut Down Rumors He’s Leaving California​​

Ant Anstead is not going anywhere! As exclusively reported by PEOPLE, the Wheeler Dealers co-host’s company, Radford Motors, filed for bankruptcy on October 22, 2024. Anstead is shutting down speculation that he plans to leave his home in Laguna Beach, California.

Anstead responded to a comment left under an Instagram post on October 22, 2024, where he shared a BTS at a renovation project he was working on in the United Kingdom for his show Ant Anstead: Born Mechanic. A fan had posed a question if Anstead had “moved back to the mother land.” Anstead quickly responded by denying the claims and stating that Laguna Beach is his home and that he’d momentarily visited the U.K. to surprise his folks.

Ant Anstead’s home in the coastal Orange County city is where his and ex-wife Christina Haack’s son Hudson London Anstead lives. Despite Anstead temporarily moving to the UK to be with his girlfriend Renée Zellweger, who was shooting Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, the duo actually share a home in Orange County.

Christina in the Country Season 2 will premiere on November 12, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. The episode will also be available to stream on Discovery+ on the same day and time. The show’s previous season can be streamed on the same platform.

