The Flip Off star Christina Haack’s divorce from Josh Hall has led to a surprising change in her dynamic with her ex Ant Anstead. Haack and Anstead share a son, Hudson, whom they have been co-parenting since their divorce in June 2021. However, the HGTV star claims that her marriage to Josh Hall created a lot of tension in their co-parenting relationship. In fact, she claims she hadn’t talked to Anstead for years because of Hall’s disapproval.

In an exclusive interview with US Weekly, Haack shared Anstead’s heartwarming reaction to her split with Hall. According to Haack, she was dropping her son off at Anstead’s house and that’s when her ex came out to give her a big hug and offered support. Haack revealed that during the interaction, Anstead noted that Hall was the reason why he hadn’t been communicating with her. “Now we’re back on track,” added Anstead.

The Christina on the Coast star recalled feeling anxious during her son’s sports games when she and Anstead would have to be together. The reality star confessed that she would constantly worry about how Hall would react to those interactions. However, since her split from Hall, she and Anstead have rebuilt their co-parenting relationship. Anstead is also scheduled to make an appearance on Haack’s new HGTV series, The Flip Off, which goes to show that the former couple are on good terms now.

Christina Haack Is Open to the Idea of Getting Married Again

In a cover story for US Weekly, Haack sat down with her The Flip Off costars Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa to talk about their experience filming the show. Haack and Tarek El Moussa were married for seven years until their divorce in 2018. After their split, El Moussa married Selling Sunset alum Heather Rae in 2021 while Haack got married to Hall a year later.

The HGTV stars shared that they have an extremely comfortable dynamic which made filming feel like a breeze. Tarek El Moussa confessed that he and Haack have been in a good place since their divorce and spend a lot of time with each other because of their kids. Heather Rae El Moussa added that she and Haack raise the kids together. The Selling Sunset star admitted that while they are not besties, they often go out to dinner together and have a fun time with each other. Haack added that their relationship is cordial and that they text about the kids every day.

When it comes to love, Christina Haack is still holding on to hope. Despite her three divorces, the HGTV celebrity admitted that she still believes in marriage. “I’ll always love love,” she claimed. The reality star confessed that she will probably get married again eventually. However, the next time she feels ready, she would like to remain engaged for five years before jumping the gun. The Flip Off premieres on HGTV on January 29 with a two-hour episode. In the meantime, you can stream Flip or Flop on Max.