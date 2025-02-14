HGTV star Christina Haack has had quite a challenging past year since she and her estranged husband, Joshua Hall, filed for divorce on July 15, 2024, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Their divorce battle has been strenuous, to say the least. A majority of the former couple’s dispute following their divorce filing has been about the allocation of alimony and splitting of assets in Tennessee. Throughout the course of their split, the estranged spouses have publicly thrown shade at each other, turning the separation into a whole he-said-she-said ordeal.

During the season premiere of The Flip Off, Haack was seen telling her ex-husband and costar Tarek El Moussa that Hall was insecure about her dynamic with her ex. She also remarked that the Tennesee-based realtor thought the Christina on the Coast star was cocky and arrogant. The mom of two confessed to El Moussa that she’s just a very hardworking individual, which allegedly made Hall insecure during the course of their marriage. Amid the explosive divorce, Haack decided to gift herself some new wheels as a celebration of moving on and as an ultimate retaliation to haters.

Christina Haack’s Recent Luxury Purchase Was a Girl Boss Move

On January 15, 2025, Daily Mail released pictures of Haack walking around her Newport Beach home before sliding into a deadly black Ferrari. The model appeared to be a 2025 296 GTB, and the HGTV star looked chic while heading out for an afternoon spin, flaunting her new toy. According to Car and Driver, the price of the Ferrari model starts at a whopping $342,205.The model builds on the brand’s mid-rear-engined two-seater sports Berlinetta concept, featuring a new 120° V6 engine delivering a remarkable 830 cv. Having been a successful reality star for over a decade, it’s no secret that Haack loves herself some suave rides.

During her divorce from her second husband, Ant Anstead, TMZ reported that the mom of three ensured that she was granted possession of two of the former couple’s vehicles, which included her Range Rover and a Bentley. It’s worth noting that the Wheeler Dealers co-host walked away with a Range Rover, Land Rover, 2019 Lotus Type 62, Alfa Romeo Tipo, 1958 Porsche, which Haack gifted him for his 40th birthday, Ford Mustang and a Comet.

Joshua Hall Also Allegedly Used Living Expense Funds on a Bentley

Looks like Haack isn’t the only one with a penchant for luxury cars. During her appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live on January 12, 2025, Haack gave fans an update on her divorce proceedings with Hall. The HGTV star shared that the former couple isn’t even close to reaching a settlement. Haack confessed that they’ll most likely be heading to trial since Hall has refused mediation. The reality TV star is all set to battle it out with the Tennesse-based realtor in court.

Haack also revealed that her estranged husband has been asking her for money, even noting that she “already had to give a little something.” The mom of three questioned Hall’s management of the funds she provided by spilling that he spent the money on a Bentley. The money was meant to help Hall out to cover his living expenses amid the divorce battle, and the HGTV star found it amusing that he spent it on new wheels, remarking how she’s confident that the new luxury vehicle serves to be quite the babe magnet.

Christina Haack Proves That Nothing Beats Retail Therapy To Get Over a Messy Split

Image via HGTV

Going through a very public split can’t be an easy feat. Despite the challenges and accusations, Haack is powering through it with her new reality TV show, The Flip Off, currently airing, taking vacations to blow off steam and even buying herself the new ride now. In fact, the HGTV star seems to have bought the car around the time that Hall went Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Stephanie Gabrys. Haack, too, has since moved on and is currently dating the CEO and president of Network Connex, Christopher Larocca.

The Flip or Flop star’s new purchase proves that there’s no therapy like retail therapy to dress the wounds of a failed relationship. It’s also symbolic of how, despite the rocky relationships, Haack doesn’t have to lean on the men in her life to feel pampered — she can just do it herself. New episodes of The Flip Off Season 1 are released every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV. The episode is also available to stream on Max the same day.