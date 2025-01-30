Spoilers ahead for The Flip Off Season 1, Episode 1: "The Breakup."Months after their very public divorce, the truth behind Christina Haack and Josh Hall's separation has come to light. All through the premiere of The Flip Off. Well, at least through Christina's perspective. As one of the most, if not the most, highly anticipated new reality TV shows of 2025, The Flip Off has finally illuminated a bit more on the drama that has been formulating through the headlines.

With so much information withheld due to personal reasons, The Flip Off had already teased the tension within the marriage through the mid-December series preview. But now, there's more to the story and it's not pretty. In fact, through what is shown and how Christina discusses it, the rosy picture of a celebrity couple is sometimes anything but.

Josh Hall's True Colors Are Exposed — More Than Once

Image via HGTV

In past previews, viewers were subjected to a slightly uncomfortable interaction between the then-husband and wife in the car. There's only so much editing that can save an image from the words that leave one's mouth. What was previously shown was just the tip of the iceberg. The continued scenes. The corresponding confessionals. The tension in the air. If this was just a glimpse into Josh and Christina's marriage, imagining what happened behind closed doors is scary.

From the start, we see the two couples separately filming their confessionals, setting the stage for the series. When it cuts to Josh and Christina, that's when it all begins. How they hold hands or attempt to, is uncomfortable and difficult to watch. We don't know what the moment before was, but whatever led to Christina's trepidation about showing affection for her spouse simply displayed that personal and professional lives were not going to work for this project. Perhaps there was a side of Josh that we are not privy to. We just didn't realize it was an aggressive side.

There is an intensity to Josh that some may partner with competitiveness. Especially in a forum like this, it might make sense. Call it locker room talk. Amping up your teammate to defeat the competition — but that's not what this was. There was a story with deeper meaning. The car ride, in which he forces her to call herself a "Hall," has an intensity. It went beyond competition. From there, Josh is portrayed as moody and irritable and then we see him in all his glory. Josh's negative aura transcends the show and affects the entire production. It was curtains for Josh Hall.

Christina Haack Breaks Down the Details of Her Split From Josh Hall