HGTV star Heather El Moussa has some things to say about Christina Haack and her relationships. Speaking to Realtor.com, The Flipping El Moussa star discussed her The Flip Off costar about her public break-up and her new boyfriend. When it comes to Christina's marriage to Josh Hall, she and her husband had seen some cracks. "We kind of knew something was coming, but we didn't know how soon," she explained. "We didn't know when it [was happening, so] we are very much like, 'Oh wow,' but we knew there had been issues."

The Flip Off was initially meant to reunite Christina Haack and her ex, Tarek El Moussa, in a friendly house flipping competition that would feature their spouses. The show was rocked after Josh Hall filed for divorce from Christina Haack. While Hall was initially featured in the premiere, the series moved in a new direction without him, offering Haack the chance to compete solo.

Heather El Moussa Knows Christina Haack On a 'Deeper Level'