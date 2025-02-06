This just in: Christina Haack has officially hard launched her new beau on social media! The Christina on the Coast star has been teasing fans on social media with snippets of her new relationship with Christopher Larocca. The duo have now made their debut on the HGTV star’s Instagram grid.

On February 5, 2025, The Flip Off star shared a carousel post that features her current boyfriend, Larocca. One picture showed Haack sitting cozily on her new beau’s lap while aboard a plane, holding a glass of bubbly and flashing a big smile. Another picture featured the loved-up duo posed outside the flight on the runway, looking adorably cushy. This marks a public confirmation that Haack is finally moving on from her relationship with her estranged husband, Joshua Hall. The HGTV star aptly marked the social media milestone with the following caption:

“Some plane flights must be hard posted.”

Haack had previously soft-launched her new romance by reposting a story shared by Larocca on his own Instagram in the Bvlgari Hotel in Paris featuring two drinks in which he had tagged the mom of three. On January 30, 2025, People obtained images of the pair engaging in PDA as they shared a kiss on the street, so the couple’s social media debut was a long time coming. Haack is currently embroiled in a messy divorce battle with her third husband, Hall, after the duo filed for divorce in July 2024, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Christina Haack Alleges That Josh Hall Asked Her for $3.5 Million Amid Ongoing Divorce