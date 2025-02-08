She's stepping out with her baby, but perhaps it's time to step off social media to focus on love. Christina Haack has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Christopher LaRocca. After being confirmed that they were dating only a month ago, The Flip Off star is eager to share her love with the CEO of Network Connex. Now, we should be excited for her to celebrate a new love, but with the history she's had with men, perhaps we should take some pause in the excitement.

In a time where social media is the way people access celebrities, many stars choose to share their highlights with the world through their various social media accounts. But at the same time, it opens up a barrage of potential scrutiny. Christina Haack is celebrating a momentous life event, but she's also put herself in a position where, should something go south, the fingers will be pointing. Perhaps the best thing for the designer to do is to celebrate her new relationship in private and take a break from social media.

Christina Haack Doesn't Need This Chapter on Social Media