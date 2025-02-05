After months of teasing, The Flip Off is finally here! It's the most highly anticipated reality series to hit the screens this year. At the heart of the series, The Flip Off watches former teammates become opponents as Flip or Flop stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack are competing for bragging rights to see who will reign supreme as the greatest flipper. The series was supposed to be a battle of the couples, with Tarek being joined by his wife, Heather El Moussa, and Christina joined by Josh Hall. Only the reality series was rocked when Christina and Josh split.

But this blip didn't stop the show! Tarek, Heather, and Christina are incredibly proud of the series, and they bring such joy in discussing it with me. Spilling the tea on some exclusive behind-the-scenes moments, the stars discuss why we must tune into the newfound hit show. But more importantly, they are excited to show something new. As Heather revealed, "I think that the viewers are going to see something that they're just completely unexpecting."

The Excitement of 'The Flip Off' Is Bringing Homes Back to Life

Image via HGTV

New year, new show. To kick off 2025, HGTV has gifted fans with their new favorite series. If the anticipation for the new series has been high for HGTV fans, imagine how the stars are feeling! "We're happy that The Flip Off is finally done," Tarek said. "We worked so hard on this," he continued. With the excitement high, we started our chat simple. While many of us will have our word to describe the show, the trio shared their one word to describe The Flip Off. Tarek went with "chaotic," Heather used "funny," and Christina commented "fun." With some weight attached to the premiere, the stars promised that the fun is yet to come.

HGTV fans have witnessed all three stars engage in the world of flipping and designing. It's launched many careers, both via celebrity and at home. On television, they make flipping look easy, but certainly, there are secrets to the trade. "Buy at the right price and do your homework," Tarek admitted. As displayed in the premiere proved, Tarek practices what he preaches!

With decades in the home renovation, design, and flipping business, it’s an industry that keeps them coming back for more. It’s their calling. So, what is it about this world that they love? Tarek said, "What other work can you do where you take something that is just so beat up and so ugly that you think has no hope, and within a few months turn it into something that's this beautiful masterpiece that people are fighting over to live in, right? So that is the rewarding part of this business. Because at the end of the day, we're taking these really old, sad houses, bringing them back to life. And there's so many families that love these houses, and we're providing something for them as well."

The Stars Tease Their Beautiful Homes