While the quote of the episode may have been Christina Haack saying, “Josh got rid of the trash. I got rid of Josh,” the headline of the episode was about the special guest stars. It’s time to sway the grandmas! The rules of The Flip Off are as follows: each week, the teams engage in renovating one room of their flip. Flipping each week of the reality series, Team Christina and Team El Moussa alternate and decide on the week's guest judge. For Christina's week, she brought in some very familiar faces in hopes of earning the week's victory.

While Laurie Haack and Dominique El Moussa were there to give guidance to their kids, their time on The Flip Off became greater than their appearance. Their presence served as a reminder that family is at the core of this show. Through laughter and strife, the most important team is the one formed by family. Despite a stark tonal shift following the premiere's dramatic unfolding events, the joy of The Flip Off was finally celebrated.

There's a Battle of the Bedrooms on 'The Flip Off'