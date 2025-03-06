The Flip Off stars Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa are getting back at Christina Haack for spying on them. In The Flip Off Season finale, which aired on March 5, 2025, the couple discovered that Christina had sent a drone through their property. That’s when Heather and Tarek decided to return the favor and sent a drone right back into Christina’s home. This led to an all-out prank war between the El Moussas and Christina and her contractor, Michael Lange.

It didn’t take long for the Christina on the Coast star to plan her revenge. “Tarek and Heather are always complaining that I’m breaking the rules,” joked Christina. She and Michael took things up a notch by sneaking into Heather and Tarek’s house while the couple was busy with a garage sale. While Christina distracts Heather and Tarek, Michael goes inside the house to record each room and pick up a few souvenirs along the way. However, the jig is up when Heather spots Michael walking into the garage through the backyard. This prompts Christina and Michael to bolt from the property while Heather chases them.

However, Christina and Michael manage to jump into their car and get away just in time. After the getaway, Michael reveals that he swiped a bottle of wine and framed photos of Christina and Tarek’s children from the house since they had been part of the couple’s sentimental pitch to the judges, Tarek and Christina’s moms, in an effort to win them over. In a confessional, Christina admits that while the prank was fun, she couldn’t rely on tricking her opponents to win. “I’m really going to have to up my landscaping game,” confessed the reality star.

Christina Haack’s New Boyfriend Makes an Appearance During ‘The Flip Off’ Finale