The fun of HGTV flipping shows is watching trash turn into treasure before your eyes. Whether through a single episode or a season, house flipping shows have become a major guilty pleasure genre of reality television. But sometimes, the houses that are seen being flipped are not always successful. And they're not always shown. When it comes to Flip or Flop, hosts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack, formally El Moussa, have showcased many of their massive flips, but when it comes to flops, seldom are they seen. In fact, once they showed one, they rarely displayed another loss for the viewers to watch.

Flip or Flop was the hit HGTV series that saw real estate agents and married couple, Christina and Tarek El Moussa, bringing viewers into the flipping process from start to finish. With the occasional snag on the way, Tarek and Christina showed viewers what it was like to take something drab and make it fab. Flip or Flop was one of the first programs to launch the flipping fad on the network, as the series lasted ten seasons. Now it's time to take a trip down memory lane and look back at some of the flops during their Flip or Flop career.

10 "A Flip With the Enemy"- Season 3, Episode 11

$37,150 Profit

Flipping is a competitive sport. Yet, sometimes you have to rely on your competitors to help you out. In this project, Akeli Slade contacts the pair to partner on a home where they would split the time, money, and profit down the middle. The property in Anaheim Hill was purchased by Slade for $435,000. Tarek and Christina play dual roles as business partners and mentors, but in this competitive venture, disagreements can easily get in the way of success. Between the location and the comps, they were excited that Slade's property would earn a high profit margin.

Knowing they already had too much on their plate, Christian decided to agree as long as Slade would go along with her design ideas. Slade and Christina couldn't have more differing ideas of what would work inside the home. He wanted to learn, but the price tag was not making him feel comfortable. As Tarek would tell him, kitchens and bathrooms sell houses, but Slade flipped out on the flipper's rising budget. Oh, and indoor laundry. That's going to cost 'em. In the end, the flipper team put the house on the market at $599,000. It sold just above the asking price, giving Tarek and Christina a net total of $37,150.

9 "Old Time Flip"- Season 5, Episode 3

$30,250 Profit

In this season 5 flip, Tarek and Christina purchase a turn-of-the-century home in Santa Ana, California that had its own host of problems. The historic home, built in 1908, in the historic town, was filled with ancient problems that were bound to haunt the pair. Tarek was convinced that the vintage houses would be desirable but the comp-to-purchase ratio was already a big risk. As much as they wanted to keep many of the original elements of the home, they had to replace a lot of its charms, including the original windows.

The older home nickeled and dimmed the pair, which was a lesson learned. Oh, fun fact, this episode reveals the name of their son, Brayden, who Christina questions if they've agreed on the name. With the purchase price of $300,000 and a total investment of $381,250, they listed the home at $424,900. It was ultimately purchased at $426,500 with closing costs at $15,000, netting them a total profit of $30,250. Not terrible, but compared to their six-digit profits, this property tipped into the flop department.

8 "Beached Bungalow"- Season 6, Episode 5

$24,800 Profit

In this episode of Flip or Flop, Tarek and Christina take on a charming bungalow at the edge of Long Beach, California. Between the period details and design and the good condition of the interior, the pair believe this is the home that might be able to save on the budget. But would the classic beauty be as easy as it seems or would this old house teach them a lesson about not taking the easy route? The three-bed, one-bath home, that featured a dead mouse during their walk-through, was purchased for $425,000.

The home featured problem after problem, including the replacement of the roof and installing forced air heating. With comps selling in the $500,000s, Tarek wasn't optimistic about their potential profit margin. He was scared they would lose money. With a baby on the way, they couldn't afford this loss. With almost $80,000 put into the rehab, they had to list at $549,900. In the end, they were able to get their list price, earning them $24,800. Not a loss as they expected, but more than they anticipated.

7 "A Family Friendly Flip"- Season 4, Episode 15

$18,750 Profit

In the Season 4 finale, when a call comes in from a family friend, Tarek and Christina are eager to help their friend embark on his foray into flipping. It's a difficult job for a novice flipper, but Tarek and Christina bring their profound expertise to help Carlos Zepeda get a high sale price on the Anaheim Hills home. The home was rough on the outside, but Christina loved the palm trees! With the as-is appraisal being $550,000, Christina and Tarek were eager to join in, especially when they revealed they had flipped the exact same floor plan around the corner. While they are helping a friend, the pair take on monetary and managerial positions so they can earn a little something as well. They want to earn their money back and 25% of any sales price above $650,000.

As the project goes on, Carlos is tapped out of the budget on his end to remodel the pool. Tarek offers to put up the money and have Carlos pay back after the sale. It's a major risk, but he's nearly strong-armed into agreeing. Now when it comes to listing, again, Carlos is forced to listen to the couple who don't want to list the home too high for fear of alienating potential buyers. In the end, they listed the home at $719,000, but a bidding war drove the cost up to $725,000. Tarek and Christina decided to be nice and waive their commission files, were paid back by Carlos, and ultimately netted $18,750. Perhaps if this was solely their project, this number might be higher for them.

6 "Backyard Staycation"- Season 5, Episode 11

$10,200 Profit

This episode took place in a beautiful lot in Riverside, California. The home featured a massive backyard that Tarek and Christina knew would be the crown jewel of the flip. With exceptional views and room to put in a pool, Tarek and Christina are eager to turn this home into a five-star resort. But for a big reward, it would take a massive risk. And this project will not be budget-friendly. Intending to create a backyard oasis, this was a project Tarek and Christina could not cut corners and go in cheaply. Knowing that the more they put in, it might cost them a profit in the end.

Perhaps more of a passion project than a practical flip, Tarek and Christina hoped they could reap the reward as they saw the rising cost moment after moment. They purchased the home for $450,000, the counteroffer of their initial ask of $420,000. Once reno was underway, the moment that almost sunk the entire project was when they were forced to put up a fence that would destroy their million-dollar view. Luckily, the golf course behind the home allowed them to put the fence at the property line, allowing Tarek and Christina to salvage the view. But it was costly. The home sold for $699,000, but with a high budget, it only netted a profit of $10,200.

5 "Midcentury Markup"- Season 7, Episode 15

$10,000 Profit

In this episode, Tarek and Christina snag a home with midcentury architecture in Santa Ana, California. With aspirations that the detailing of the home could earn them top dollar, the project begins when they're forced to outbid other investors to win the home first. Already overspending on a home they desperately wanted, would this project lead to a mountain of problems?

They essentially ripped apart the home in hopes of salvaging the property and hitting their break-even mark. Did their investment payoff? With all the additional costs, they needed to hit $665,000 to break even. They sold the home for $674,000, only earning $10,000. It was not the biggest gain, but they were happy they didn't lose money.

4 "The Money Pit"- Season 3, Episode 13

Unsold

No one said flipping home wasn't costly. It's a risky business. This project was proof. Tarek and Christina take on a beautifully attractive home in Norwalk, California. Oh, and they purchased it sight unseen. This decision would soon become costly. Literally. With hopes of protecting their projected profit margin, Tarek and Christina continue to throw money into the home they deem the money pit.

Once demo and reno began, the Norwalk home became an immense headache. When they did save on some elements, like the laundry element, they had to toss money into the budget for the electrical woes. The addition of things beyond their control prevented them from putting a patio, making the yard to be, well, just a yard. With a $60,000 rehab, they needed to break even at $395,000. So they put the house on the market for $449,000. While they did have people arrive for the open house and received two full-price offers, they both fell through, marking the property unsold in the end.

3 "A Dinky Flip"- Season 3, Episode 8

Unsold

After getting a lead on a small, outdated home in Downey, California, Tarek and Christina believe they could find a property that could be a quick, cosmetic flip. With the thought that the reward would outweigh the risk, problems and disagreements came to light. The two-bed, one-bath had a high asking price, but they purchased the home for $319,000 all cash, knowing that the comps in the area could be beneficial. The process was simple. There were not many headaches, but even if the reno goes smoothly, the name of the game is selling the home.

They listed the home at $429,900. The open house was a complete miss as the sound of a ticking clock revealed that it was not slow. It was a misfire. Tarek and Christina are seen playing chess as they waited three hours for no one. With the comps all being three-bedrooms, as nice as the house was, it was simply not desirable at the asking price. So, would they have to keep it and rent it out? The episode ends with the couple revealing that the home went unsold.

2 "Flipper vs Flipper"- Season 2, Episode 7

$9,700 Loss (Revealed Post Show on Flip or Flop Follow Up)

With a lead on a short sale listing in an upscale neighborhood, the large home shows immense promise for a profit. With the huge price tag of $700,000, Tarek and Christina get some financial assistance from real estate investor Pete de Best. But partnering with a friend has its own set of problems. Between dueling opinions, budgets, and timelines, Tarek and Christina begin to have regret about biting off more than they can chew. It's another dance with friend turned rival. They were able to purchase the home, which had fallen out of escrow, at $680,000, but to make a profit would be a miracle.

Pete continued to focus on the little things and didn't always want to listen to Tarek and Christina about how to make the best out of the property. Tarek and Pete battled, even relying on a coin flip or ping pong whether-or-not to include an island. A pantry, that was a step too far for Tarek, but he let Pete have his hardwood floors. The listing price was $924,900 without any offers following the open house. They dropped the house to $899,000, and it was ultimately sold at $880,000. But wait, there's more! In the companion series, Flip or Flop Follow Up, it was revealed that there was a $30,000 lein on the property and a carrying cost of $13,700. This meant that Tarek and Christina ultimately lost $9,700 in the end.

1 "Big Lot, Little Flip"- Season 3, Episode 12

$3,300 Loss

Considered the biggest flop in the history of Flip or Flop, this is one of the few disasters the series ever shared. After finding a run-down property in Buena Park, California, Tarek and Christina moved on purchasing the property without closely analyzing the listing for the disasters ahead. They purchased the property for $272,000, with an ambition to make it a multi-unit property. The home, which sat on a double lot, went over budget, thanks to the foundation repairs, and still didn't earn any curb appeal. They wanted to list it and run.

This was a moment that didn't put the flipping business in a good light, as the show had previously done. While sitting on the market for nearly a month, the home received a full-price offer of $400,000, but the buyer requested them pay the closing costs of $26,000. And that was it to put Tarek and Christina in the hole. They lost $3,300. While it wasn't a giant defeat, it showcased how the pair are human and aren't always perfect. This was the only time a loss was ever shown on Flip or Flop.

