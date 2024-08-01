The Big Picture Christina Hall followed ex-husband Ant Anstead on Instagram as a gesture of moving on amid her ongoing divorce.

Hall considered a fan's suggestion of Anstead replacing her estranged husband in a new HGTV series.

The HGTV series "The Flip Off" will continue as planned without Joshua Hall, featuring Hall against Tarek El Moussa and his wife.

Christina Hall is moving on from her relationship with her estranged husband, Joshua Hall, by taking a peek back into her past! The Flip or Flop reality TV star has recently followed her ex-husband, Ant Anstead, on Instagram, during her ongoing divorce. Although the For The Love of Cars presenter seemingly hasn’t followed her back.

US Weekly confirmed the social media developments between Hall and her ex-husband on July 30, 2024. Regardless of whether her ex decides to follow her back, Hall is not holding back from extending a white flag toward Anstead. She also responded to a follower’s comment on her recent Instagram post, which suggested that Ant Anstead should replace Joshua Hall in the upcoming HGTV series The Flip Off. The reality TV star wasn’t repulsed by the idea and responded with an enthusiastic remark stating: “LOL that would be genius ‘ratings’ idea just sayin.”

The mother of three married her second husband, Anstead, in 2018 after a year of dating in their Newport Beach home. Shortly after, they welcomed a son, Hudson London Anstead, in 2019. Unfortunately, Anstead and Hall called it quits in June 2021. The pair had been hush-hush about their split at the time amid a custody battle for their son. Ultimately, Anstead lost his plea for full custody, and the duo co-parent with joint legal and physical custody of their son Hudson London Anstead. Hall, who also shares two children with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa.

Joshua and Christina Hall Were Supposed to Star in 'The Flip Off' Together

Christina Hall’s cryptic comment to the fan comes in the wake of a lot of speculations about whether Joshua Hall is still going to star alongside her in The Flip Off opposite her ex-husband, El Moussa, and his current wife, Heather Rae. After Christina and Josh Hall filed for divorce, the show’s future was up in the air momentarily.

However, multiple sources confirmed with PEOPLE that the filming for the HGTV show will continue as planned sans Joshua Hall. The show, which initially had the couples pitted against each other, will now feature Christina Hall as a lone soldier against the duo of El Moussa and his Selling Sunset star wife.

Prior to the divorce drama, the couples had been releasing teasers for the show, although Joshua Hall had only appeared in a few. On July 26, 2024, the trio of Christina Hall, El Moussa, and Rae posted a fresh promo on Instagram amid the increasingly ugly divorce battle between Christina and Joshua Hall. As reported by Today, Tarek El Moussa is also showing all the support he can to his ex-wife during this tough time.

While there is no definitive release date for The Flip Off, it is intended to hit HGTV in early 2025. It’s unclear how the recent unfortunate happenings between Christina and Josh Hall could affect the show’s release. You can also catch all 10 Seasons of Flip or Flop, which is available to stream on Discovery+.

Flip or Flop Release Date April 16, 2013 Cast Tarek El Moussa , Christina Hall Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10 Network HGTV Streaming Service(s) Max Expand

Watch on Discovery+