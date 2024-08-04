The Big Picture Christina Haack re-followed her ex Ant Anstead on Instagram for the sake of co-parenting their son Hudson.

Ant Anstead had filed for emergency full custody of Hudson due to feeling he was being exploited in paid promotions.

Christina clarified she will not work with more exes, including Anstead, on upcoming show The Flip Off.

Christina Haack is addressing her recent social media activity, which has garnered a lot of attention for the reality star! The Flip or Flop star, amid an ugly divorce battle against her third husband, Joshua Hall, had come under the radar for re-following her ex-husband Ant Anstead on Instagram.

She revealed in a conversation with Backgrid that she had a motive behind following her ex, and it’s their son, Hudson London Anstead. She believes that the toddler deserves for his parents to “get along,” and the social media move was a possible olive branch to set that plan in motion. The duo don’t share the best dynamic, given that Anstead had filed for emergency full custody of their son amid their divorce.

Anstead felt that his son was being “exploited” as he was included in various paid promotions. His request was denied by the court, and the two share joint custody of the toddler now. Christina Hall and Ant Anstead were married for less than two years and after a year of dating, tied the knot in 2018. They welcomed their son Hudson London Anstead, whom they continue to co-parent now, the following year.

Christina Hall Doesn’t Want To Work With Exes Anymore — For Now

Close

Christina Hall is no stranger to working with an ex. She starred opposite her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, in Flip or Flop for over ten years, including times when they were together and apart. The duo share a friendly dynamic and are even set to star together in the upcoming HGTV competition show The Flip Off with El Moussa’s current wife, Heather Rae. The show initially included Joshua Hall as well.

Christina herself recently replied to a fan’s comment on her Instagram post, which suggested that Ant Anstead should star opposite her in The Flip Off now that Joshua Hall is no longer in the picture. The reality TV star replied with a cryptic but enthusiastic comment, saying that it would be a genius promo move. Having said that, she’s setting the record straight in the same talk with Backgrid, where she stated the following:

“It would be good for ratings, but I can’t work with any more exes,"

The Christina on The Cost star further pointed out that she is already working with El Moussa, with whom she shares two children. The reality TV star shut down any possibility of Anstead joining The Flip Off in the upcoming season but isn’t totally opposed to considering it in the future, as she cheekily remarks, “Maybe Season two.” Considering the fact that Anstead still doesn’t follow Christina Hall back on Instagram, news on their current dynamic remains a mystery.

There is no definitive release date for The Flip Off, but it is intended to hit HGTV in early 2025. How Christina and Josh Hall’s divorce battle could affect the show’s release remains unclear. You can catch all 10 Seasons of Flip or Flop on Discovery+.

Christina On The Coast Release Date May 23, 2019 Cast Christina Haack Main Genre Reality Seasons 4

Watch on Discovery+