The Big Picture Christina Hall's estranged husband diverted $35,000 in rental income, impacting their divorce.

Joshua Hall demanded spousal support, while Christina aims for minimal costs in the divorce.

The Flip Off's release might be affected by Christina and Josh Hall's ongoing messy divorce.

Things just keep getting progressively messy between Christina Hall (née Haack) and Josh Hall amid their divorce. The Flip or Flop star and Josh Hall called it quits after three years of marriage, as the HGTV star filed for divorce on 15 July 2024, citing irreconcilable differences. The duo were supposed to star opposite Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa in the upcoming reality TV competition The Flip Off.

In a rather unexpected turn of events, court documents acquired by Entertainment Tonight reveal that the reality TV star’s estranged husband managed to divert a whopping $35,000 of rental income from one of her properties into his personal account. The documents further reveal that Christina is evidently not happy about his actions as she further states:

"I am asking for Josh to account for the funds taken and return them to me as those funds are specifically used to pay any loans, obligations, property taxes, insurance, and maintenance for these rental properties."

On the other hand, Joshua was asked to comment by ET and outright denied these allegations. This doesn’t show him in the best light, as Christina produced further proof in the form of a screenshot of a text message that her estranged husband had sent to her professional property manager. The message indicated that Josh had requested that the “June payments” be transferred to a separate account. The reality TV star herself claims to have only learned about this on July 21, 2024. The property manager honored his request as they believed Christina had authorized it.

Josh Hall Demanded Spousal Support in His Divorce Filing

While the fund transfer information is fresh out of the kettle, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise considering Josh Hall’s other monetary demands. During his divorce filing on July 15, 2024 — the ex-husband insisted that Christina pay him spousal support. Plus, the couple also don’t have a prenup in place. The Christina in the Country star was not too thrilled about these advances. In her filing on July 24, 2024, she listed all the real estate that the couple possess together and those that she claims sole ownership over. She also doesn’t intend for either party to be paid alimony. Although she understands that the court may think otherwise, she believes that the case is quite straightforward and should be sorted with minimal fees or costs.

In her court documents, filed in Orange County Superior Court in California, the Flip or Flop star requested exclusive use of the Newport Beach, California, residence and the return of the $35,000 fund. While she knows that the former couple jointly owns the property, Christina claims she contributed all the funds invested, so she’s rattled by Josh’s behavior. She further added:

“Quite frankly, I am shocked and concerned by the fact that he has diverted over $35,000 of my separate property money to his separate account on July 8, 2024.”

While there is no definitive release date for The Flip Off, it is intended to hit HGTV in early 2025. It’s not yet clear how the show’s release itself could be affected by the recent unfortunate happenings between Christina Haack and now ex, Josh Hall.

