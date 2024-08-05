The Big Picture Joshua Hall's alleged request for millions in the divorce settlement is disputed by a source close to him.

Christina Hall offered a seven-figure settlement, but her ex deemed it too low, making negotiations tense.

Tensions are high between the couple, with Christina accusing Joshua of seeking spousal support and transferring funds.

The rancid divorce battle between Christina and Joshua Hall progressively gets messier as the days pass! The Christina on the Coast star’s estranged husband has denied claims that he’s allegedly asked her for “millions” in divorce settlement money. With the lack of a prenup in place, the allocation of finances between the two has proved to be at the center of all their divorce drama.

The most recent development amid their divorce circles around Joshua Hall’s alleged request for “millions” from the reality TV star. This was instigated by a post that Christina Hall made on her Instagram story, a screenshot of a separate post that her estranged husband had made on his story, which had a sculpture of the word “Hope.” A source close to Joshua Hall told Page Six that the image had nothing to do with the Flip or Flop star and was intended for his sick best friend.

Joshua Hall was visiting his best friend, who was suffering from a terminal illness. Hall’s best friend, who is a cop, was admitted to the City of Hope cancer treatment facility, and the blue heart was supposed to be a symbol that represented him. Christina Hall’s reposting of a screenshot of the story had a cryptic message attached to it, which stated the following:

“I ‘HOPE’ she pays me millions more than what she’s already offered me.’”

Joshua and Christina Hall’s Divorce is Brimming With Financial Drama

Close

While there is no evidence of Joshua Hall demanding his estranged wife pay him millions, Christina Hall’s cryptic comment probably stemmed from the animosity that erupted between them over the financial demands during the divorce proceedings. A source close to Joshua Hall told Page Six that they hadn’t even begun negotiations and also added that there was no mention of millions from both parties.

The source also remarked that if Christina Hall truly wanted to offer millions, she could do so through her lawyer. However, a source close to the Flip or Flop star has a different story. The source alleged that the reality TV star had offered her ex-husband a seven-figure settlement through her lawyer, which was declined for being “too low.”

There has been much back-and-forth scuffle between the duo ever since they filed for divorce after nearly three years of marriage. The Christina on the Coast star denies that her estranged husband is making the whole ordeal amicable, even though he publicly seems to be portraying otherwise. The reality star is certainly not holding back on her thoughts on the same and has previously referred to him as an “insecure man with a large ego” on her Instagram story on July 25, 2024. Considering the fact that Joshua Hall has requested spousal support and has previously been accused of unsolicited transferring of $35,000 of her funds to his personal account, the reality TV star’s reactions are not entirely unjustified.

Christina Hall’s new show, The Flip Off, is set to hit HGTV in early 2025. It’s not yet clear how the couple’s divorce will impact the show where the two of them are starring opposite to Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae.

Flip or Flop Release Date April 16, 2013 Cast Tarek El Moussa , Christina Haack Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 10 Network HGTV Streaming Service(s) Max Expand

Watch on Discovery+