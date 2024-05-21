The Big Picture Tarek and Christina's personal lives were exposed publicly after a gun-related incident led to their divorce.

After their divorce, Tarek and Christina moved on with new partners and projects while still co-parenting.

Fans of Tarek and Christina can anticipate their reunion on a new HGTV show, "The Flip Off," premiering in 2025.

It's not just the Bravolebrities who have their fair share of drama. Some of HGTV's biggest and brightest stars experience their own real-life drama that may not make it to the camera. Often depicted as the perfect front attempting to fix up structural facades of homes. When it comes to the lives that fans don't get to see, it's not as amazing as it may seem. Such is the case with Tarek El Moussa. First rising to prominence during the television house-flipping boom, HGTV lovers were instantly drawn into the lives of Tarek and Christina Hall on Flip or Flop. The formally married couple rarely shared intimate details of their personal lives, but their public divorce did affect their hit show. And a major reason for their divorce was a shocking gun-related incident in 2016. Revealed in his book Flip Your Life: How to Find Opportunity in Distress: In Real Estate, Business, and Life, the incident launched the couple into disarray, which ultimately led to their public divorce.

Tarek El Moussa rose to prominence after he boldly sent an audition tape to HGTV showcasing him and his then wife's process of flipping houses. With vast experience and knowledge in the world of real estate, Tarek and Christina ventured into the world of flipping houses. The idea of flipping houses has become a lucrative industry. In the world of television, house flipping means purchasing a property and then renovating it before reselling it for a profit. On Flip or Flop, Tarek would find and renovate homes, mostly bank-owned or foreclosed, that needed some loving. Then Christina would then come in and design the space to maximize its fullest potential. The success of Flip or Flop allowed a triumphant ten-year run. Even after the couple separated and divorced, the pair remained together on the show until it ended in 2022.

The Flipping El Moussas Follows couple Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa during their personal and professional journey of newlyweds and real estate experts. Release Date March 2, 2023 Cast Tarek El Moussa , Heather El Moussa , Heather Rae Young Main Genre Documentary Seasons 2

The HGTV Stars' Personal Lives Became Very Public

Prior to the very public separation, the closest insight into the couple's personal life was following the discovery of a lump on Tarek's neck by a viewer that happened to be a public nurse. Tarek was later diagnosed with testicular and thyroid cancer. Through the trials and tribulations of Tarek's diagnosis, the couple decided to try in-vitro fertilization as Tarek was forced to undergo radiation, which could affect the couple's ability to conceive another child. During their first try, Christina suffered a miscarriage, but later did give birth to the couple's second child in 2015. These moments of vulnerability were some of the most public displays of exposure to the former pair, until they shockingly separated. At the time in 2016, they put out a joint statement regarding the end of their seven-year separation. It stated, "Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage. We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed." The vague statement has finally been uncovered as the specifics of the incident were revealed. And "an unfortunate misunderstanding" is a drastic understatement.

Thanks to the situation's disclosure in his memoir, Tarek revealed more details about the devastating incident that led to the couple's ultimate separation. Following a "blowup" fight between the pair, Tarek alleges that he left the couple's house for a hike behind their home. But he left while accompanied by a .38-caliber pistol. He stated that the reason he took the gun was to protect himself from potential wildlife he might encounter on his trek. Fearing for Tarek's safety and mental well-being, despite him receiving a concealed-carry license, Christina called 9-1-1, causing a major scene to arise. Tarek revealed that he was tailed by a police helicopter, followed by police vehicles, which caused guns to be drawn on him. Tarek disclosed that he was in fact recognized by one of the officers from his show Flip or Flop. But that did not stop the police handcuffing him and bringing him home in hopes of resolving the situation. This was a rock bottom situation for Tarek that caused him and Christina to look inward at their relationship. While he understands Christina's intent due to his mental health prior to the incident, the incident did lead to the demise of their family. The moment also led to Tarek entering a halfway house for two months before living independently.

Tarek and Christina Continue To Star on HGTV

Since their divorce and the end of their show together, Tarek and Christina still co-parent their children, but have both moved on with new partners and their own personal television projects. Tarek began dating Heather Rae Young, a former Playboy Playmate and Selling Sunset star, before tying the knot in 2021. Their wedding was featured on a Discovery+ special entitled Tarek and Heather: The Big I Do. He has since hosted Tarek's Flip Side and The Flipping El Moussas, both on his home network, HGTV. They do have a child together as well. For Christina, she dated and married Ant Anstead, having a child together in 2019. The pair filed for divorce a year later. She then dated realtor Josh Hall, getting married in 2022. Her major solo television accomplishment is Christina on the Coast, also on HGTV.

HGTV is known for bringing viewers captivating television through the lens of renovation couples. The original El Moussa pair were one of the first HGTV couples that jump-started the network's long-winded desire to capture lighting in a bottle over and over again. After the success of Flip or Flop, audiences were introduced to Chip and Joanna Gaines on Fixer Upper, Ben and Erin Napier on Home Town, Jenny and Dave Marrs on Fixer to Fabulous, and Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt on 100 Day Dream Home, among many others. Many of these husband and wife teams gave a peachy-keen aura as their presence was welcoming, depicting a perfect life for the fans of the network. Unlike Tarek and Christina, none of the other pairs have been scrutinized publicly through their personal dramas. Tarek and Christina knew that the recipe for success for both of their careers was Flip or Flop, so ending the program while the iron was still hot would have been potentially problematic. But when filming together became too intimate, it was time to call it quits and try to find success on their own.

Tarek and Christina Share Unique TV Chemistry

The husband and wife formula was working, so even though they were no longer a married couple, they still had a life together as parents and co-workers. Even with a horrible incident that marred their relationship, they were able to work through it to better their family's life. By the time that they parted ways on Flip or Flop, they both had begun to establish solo journeys. Thanks to their high-profile real estate status, HGTV knew they could still maintain both stars by giving them their own products to build and grow. Of course, once both Tarek and Christina found new lives with individuals that also happened to be in the real estate and renovation sphere, their significant others followed them onto the screens in order to fulfill the formula. Tarek and Christina had a unique chemistry. They weren't as soft and charming as some of their other HGTV counterparts, opting for a more business-minded approach. With Tarek doing the majority of the heavy lifting on Flip or Flop, Christina swiftly faded to the background. When she went off on her own, she did finally find her voice as a host on Christina on the Coast, allowing her expertise to shine fully. Even being the face of bathtub renovation commercials, Christina is slowly finding her niche. The ability to replace her as Tarek's counterpart came quite easily. Believe it or not, the comparisons between Christina and Heather are quite striking.

At a quick glance, you might believe Christina was back at Tarek's side on screen. But fret not, the duo will make a triumphant reunion sooner than you think! Fans of both Tarek and Christina are going to be gleeful when they learn that the pair will be a part of a brand-new HGTV project called The Flip Off. Set to premiere in 2025, the former spouses alongside their new partners will compete to see who can buy, flip, and sell a home and receive the biggest financial gains. Nothing says divorce better than competition with their new boos! What could possibly go wrong with this spicy new show? For now, it seems that both Tarek and Christina have put the gun incident in the past. With so much time passed since the initial story dropped, fans have speculated. Now they have their answer. Hopefully, this new television venture for the former pair proves that they are on good terms.

All seasons of Flip or Flop are available to stream on Max.

