HGTV star Tarek El Moussa is predicting the future of the real estate market, and he seems hopeful about what’s to come. The Flip or Flop host doesn’t see a crash coming anytime soon and believes that 2025 is going to be great for buyers. While 2024 has been a rough year for the real estate market, with the lowest level of existing home sales since 1995, El Moussa is sure that things will start looking up in the next 12 to 18 months.

During his appearance on Fox & Friends, El Moussa admitted that while things are improving, the market isn’t back to normal just yet. The real estate expert explained that the inventory is rising, but many homeowners with low mortgage rates just can’t afford to move. That’s mostly because these people are struggling to qualify for new loans with the current interest rates, which is creating a continued shortage of homes.

El Moussa talked about general trends in home ownership moving into Summer 2025 and claimed that people will be staying in their homes longer. While home sales typically slow down in the winter and pick up in the spring and summer, El Moussa predicts that this year, people will be focusing more on remodeling and doing additions to their houses. This shift aligns with El Moussa’s approach to renovating houses on shows such as The Flip Off or Flipping 101, where he helps homeowners make the most of their spaces.

Tarek El Moussa Is Confident About Ex Christina Haack Getting Married Again