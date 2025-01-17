After a significant production delay since it was green-lit, the second season of The Flipping El Moussas has started to air. And it is now clear why the production was interrupted. Aside from the fact that Heather Rae El Moussa and her husband Tarek El Moussa are also filming another flipping series with Tarek's ex-wife Christina Haack, the couple also ran into a stalled housing market, hiring challenges, permit delays, a deck fire, and every problem imaginable with their first renovation project for Season 2 of the reality series.

But even with these delays aside, Season 2 has an underlying problem that has carried over from the first season. The structure of the series revolves almost entirely around the profit that Tarek and his wife earn after they flip the homes they have purchased to renovate and sell. But the series is missing a key element from the filming process, and it remains a persistent problem.

'The Flipping El Moussas' Is Missing The Feel-Good Element