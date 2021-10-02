Lionsgate has teamed up with Collective Pictures, Brightlight Pictures, and Wattpad Webtoon Studios for a film adaptation of Kate Marchant's hit Wattpad romance Float, which stars Robbie Amell and Andrea Bang.

Sherren Lee, best known for directing Toronto-based series Kim's Convenience and Murdoch Mysteries, is making her feature directorial debut with Float. The new film began shooting last week in Vancouver, with locals spotting the production on-location at Boundary Bay and Squamish. Float is the next in a growing collection of adaptations, including Netflix's hit After franchise and The Kissing Booth. Lee co-wrote the screenplay with Jesse LaVercombe, putting a new spin on a story that was read 26 million times by fans around the world.

Lee shared her thoughts on the project via statement:

“As a romantic myself, I want audiences to believe in love and that summer romances don’t only happen in the movies. I also want young Asian women to be able to see themselves represented on screen in a film for all audiences. I'm so grateful to Kate to have created this love story grounded in the theme of belonging, and allowed me to bring a piece of myself to this adaptation."

Float centers on pre-med bound Waverly (Bang). In a spontaneous act of defiance, she makes a summer detour to a sunny beach town, where she finds herself dragged into the riptide of a stubborn but charming local named Blake (Amell). Things heat up when Blake learns Waverly can’t swim and offers to teach her. Surprisingly, the two seemingly opposites start to fall in love and Waverly has to decide between her pre-planned future or following her heart.

Lauren Bixby, Lionsgate’s vice president, Co-Productions and Acquisitions, said:

“Float is the kind of magical adventure that’s possible when you open yourself up to new experiences and possibilities. That’s as true for us as filmmaking partners as it is for the characters in the film. The chemistry between Robbie and Andrea is undeniable and we can’t wait to share Float with audiences everywhere."

In addition to Bang and Amell, the cast includes Andrew Bachelor, Rukiya Bernard, Michelle Krusiec, Sarah Desjardins, Ghazal Azarbad, and Tristan Arthurs. In addition to starring, Robbie Amell is also producing with Collective Pictures alongside Jeff Chan, Chris Paré, and Matthew Kariatsumari. As well as Wattpad WEBTOON Studios’ Aron Levitz and Brightlight Pictures' Aaron Au and Shawn Williamson. Wattpad’s Allen Lau and Jamie D. Greenberg, Wattpad WEBTOON Studios’ Eric Lehrman and Lindsey Weems Ramey, and Jordan Nahmias, Emily Alden, Noah Segal, Sandra Desrosiers Karr will executive produce.

