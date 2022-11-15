The slashers of the 1980s have a specific formula: young people or teenagers get together and do something, whether they're babysitting, at a party, summer camp, or in a remote cabin in the woods. A villain kills and hacks their way through the cast. The final survivor (usually the "final girl") comes out on top and lives to fight another day. If you're a fan of these types of films, you'll look forward to the new slasher thriller #FLOAT, that will be released in December.

#FLOAT is written, directed, and produced by Zac Locke, who also produced the 2019 remake of the horror movie Black Christmas about a group of sorority sisters preyed upon by an unknown stalker. #FLOAT focuses on the character of Kali Fyre, a vlogger played by Kate Mayhew, who travels with her friends to an annual float trip — the first since a friend of theirs overdosed and drowned the previous year. An unseen and evil supernatural force is making them face their own fears, turn on each other, and die one by one.

The trailer shows the typical tropes of a slasher film: the elderly man warning them to "stay away" from the one place they want to go to (in this case, it's the river), and ignoring their gut instincts telling them that something is wrong, leading to the group getting killed in a gruesome and brutal fashion. But the trailer also shows what appears to be found footage, with Kali livestreaming the floating trip and everything that goes on. The livestream footage is similar to other found footage films like Host, Dashcam, and Deadstream. With the added element of this livestreamed found footage, #FLOAT looks to blend the aspects of 1980s slasher films with the updated technology of livestreaming so viewers can see the experience as if they were watching it along with the characters.

Christina Nguyen, Grant Morningstar, Kaya Coleman, and Scarlett Sperduto star in the film alongside Mayhew (who is also an associate producer of the film). Justin Anderson, Jensine Carr, Rebecca Rufer, and Mikey Bill Taylor are additional producers; A.J. Reilly and John Romanos are associate producers; and Robert Rippberger and Matt Wise serve as executive producers.

#FLOAT will be released by XYZ Films digitally and on VOD on December 9. Check out the trailer and the poster for the movie below: