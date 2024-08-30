Many directors explore the same themes throughout their work, but few have done so as obviously as Yasujirō Ozu. The great Japanese director, whose work went largely unseen in the U.S. until after his death in 1963, told stories about families with slight narrative variations, often with similar sounding titles (Late Spring, Early Summer, An Autumn Afternoon). So it shouldn't be surprising that he remade one of his earliest silent films, 1934's A Story of Floating Weeds, into one of his late career masterpieces, 1959's Floating Weeds. Taken together, the two show Ozu's development as a filmmaker, and make the case that to watch one of his movies is to understand his entire body of work.

What Is Yasujirō Ozu's 'Floating Weeds' About?

Ganjiro Nakamura stars as Komajuro, the leader of a traveling theater troupe visiting a seaside Japanese village. He visits his former mistress, Oyoshi (Haruko Sugimura), a bar owner who years earlier had a son with him, the postal worker Kiyoshi (Hiroshi Kawaguchi). Kiyoshi grew up thinking his father was actually his uncle, because Komajuro believes he would be embarrassed to be the son of a traveling actor. Komajuro's young girlfriend, the actress Sumiko (Machiko Kyo), grows jealous of his visits to Oyoshi, and when she finds out he has a son, she enlists fellow troupe member Kayo (Ayako Wakao), to seduce Kiyoshi. Komajuro doesn't want his son involved with Kayo, and when the two actually fall in love, he cannot break them apart without telling Kiyoshi the truth about their relationship.

These story beats mirror those in A Story of Floating Weeds practically beat-for-beat. There's the aging actor (named Kihachi in the earlier film and played by Takeshi Sakamoto) visiting his former lover, Otsune (Choko Iida), and their secret son, Shinkichi (Koji Mitsui). There's the jealous mistress, Otaka (Rieko Yagumo), and the young actress, Otoki (Yoshiko Tsubouchi), who falls in love with Shinkichi after being recruited to seduce him. Several scenes in the remake -- such as a confrontation between Komajuro and Sumiko during a rainstorm -- are lifted straight from the original with almost zero alterations. Yet the 86-minute, black-and-white A Story of Floating Weeds and the 119-minute, technicolor Floating Weeds reflect the evolution of Ozu as an artist, both in how he filmed his domestic dramas and how he expressed himself within them.

'Floating Weeds' Reflects Ozu's Developing Style

Because his films shared similar themes, stories, and character dynamics, Ozu was often said to simply be making the same movie over and over again, a claim he did very little to dispute. “I just want to make a tray of good tofu," the director was once quoted as saying. "If people want something else, they should go to the restaurants and shops.” Yet as evidenced by A Story of Floating Weeds and Floating Weeds, his ability to make tofu improved over time.

A Story of Floating Weeds was one of Ozu's final silent films, and it finds him cementing the quiet, contemplative visual style that would become his trademark. He rarely moves his camera, if ever, opting instead for stationary shots with life unfolding in front of the frame. His compositions are generally low to the ground, the camera sitting on the floor alongside his characters. In close-ups, actors are often seen staring directly into the lens talking to whoever is off-screen, and the 180-degree rule (the idea that the camera must be on the same side of "the line" to make characters appear as if they're looking at each other instead of in the same direction) is sometimes completely ignored. There are shots of nature and city life interspersed throughout to slow the pacing, and there is rarely a dissolve or a fade between scenes -- Ozu simply cuts in and out of the action.

By the time he made Floating Weeds twenty-five years later, Ozu was in complete control of this style, and had perfected it almost to a science. The camera doesn't move at all, the shots remain at ground level, always with the same focal lens. Rather than rush through the action, Ozu is content to silently observe it, allowing shots of the sky, the sea, and the passing clouds to further ease us into his tempo. His famous use of narrative ellipses -- i.e. merely speaking of major plot events as opposed to dramatizing them -- was more pronounced. The result of this is to take a story that could easily be told as tawdry melodrama and tell it with a grounded, heartbreaking reality.

'Floating Weeds' Is Ozu at His Best

Ozu was hardly the first - or the last - director to remake his own film. Alfred Hitchcock famously remade his taut 1934 British thriller The Man Who Knew Too Much in 1956 as a glossier Hollywood version. Michael Haneke made Funny Games twice: first in Austria in 1997, then in America 20 years later. Even Ozu himself loosely remade his 1932 silent film I Was Born, But... into 1959's Good Morning. What these examples show -- and what back-to-back viewings of A Story of Floating Weeds and Floating Weeds make clear -- is that while a director may recycle different themes, characters, and even stories, their approach to that material will change over time as they mature as both an artist and as a person.

When he made A Story of Floating Weeds, Ozu was a young man still at the beginning of his career. He pitched this story of an aging actor looking back on his life as a tragedy, watching in sadness as Kihachi left town after revealing his true identity to his son. By the time he made Floating Weeds, the 56-year-old director was nearing the end of his own life (a famous chain smoker, he died from cancer on his 60th birthday, December 12, 1963). Perhaps the passage of time gave him a greater affinity for Komajuro, who he regards with more empathy and understanding. There is room for light comedy in this version, as when a child in the troupe excitedly pees against a wall after coming to town, or when another actor gets a close shave from a local barber whose daughter he's trying to seduce. Ozu's use of vibrant technicolor and music gives the film a cheerfulness and nostalgia lacking in its predecessor.

More than anything, there is the sense of life happening outside the frames of Floating Weeds, a feeling that the drama is not limited to the plight of the main characters. The fishing village in which the film takes place is as fully realized a setting as any Ozu created, and the people inhabiting it weave in and out of the action as they go about their daily routines. The members of Komajuro's troupe, who disband at the end after years together, are each the heroes of their own journey. It's as if Ozu is saying that, unlike in the movies, lives cannot be confined to a three-act structure, and that although we may have a beginning and end, the world goes on without us. It takes some people a lifetime to figure that out, but for Ozu, it took only twenty-five years.

