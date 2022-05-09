Is it summer already? Or did it get hotter because Netflix dropped the trailer for Floor is Lava Season 2? After premiering in the early days of the pandemic, the competition reality series is coming back for its second run. As we all expected, the stakes have been raised higher to make for a more fun a challenging game show, with bigger obstacles, hotter lava, and the ultimate climbing challenge. In the series, contestants have to jump their way through a room without ever falling down because, like any 5-year-old knows, the floor is lava.

Of course, the floor isn’t actually lava, but rather a gooey and hot orange substance that you wouldn’t like falling in – so it basically has the same effect on your determination not to fail. According to Netflix, the obstacle course is filled with 80,000 gallons of “lava”, which makes for an impressive scenario that you can see in the trailer. The obstacle course is filled with objects you can jump on, grab hold of, or dangle from, all in order to make it to the other side of the phase (or “level”). The winning team takes home the prize of $10,000 and a lava lamp trophy.

In the new season, it looks like the greatest challenge will be the source of lava itself: Netflix built a huge prop volcano, with the competition trophy sitting at the top of it. So players obviously have to make their way up there in order to win. The problem is, the volcano is as slippery as it is big, and contestants will certainly discover that it’s a long way down when they try to climb it.

Much like in Season 1, Floor is Lava will bring its share of overconfident contestants who discover in the worst way possible that they are nowhere near ready to face the obstacle course — which demands great upper-body strength, calm, and concentration. All of which are a little hard to have when everyone is screaming at the top of their lungs, not to mention the obstacle course itself moving and throwing things at you all the time.

Floor is Lava is created and produced by Megan McGrath (Are You The One?) and Irad Eyal (Camp Getaway). For Squid Game fans out there, the reality competition game show is the perfect segue to the Korean drama if you feel the need to watch more adults powering through children’s games for money. The series is hosted by Rutlege Wood, who has also emcee’d The American Barbecue Showdown.

Netflix premieres all five episodes from Season 2 of Floor is Lava on June 3. You can watch the explosive trailer below:

