For the first time since 2016, John Carney will finally be returning to the world of feature filmmaking with his already critically acclaimed dramedy, Flora and Son.

The Irish-born filmmaker has a host of work that has been widely praised for its stunning, sometimes heartwarming, sometimes heartbreaking, and always authentic commentaries on life. A true auteur, Carney consistently uses music to tell these stories, particularly how they relate to the experience of living in and growing up in Ireland. On the Edge showcases a man finding joy in life after being suicidal, Once is a poignant reinvention of the movie musical, and Sing Street is a universally adored look at Carney's hometown of Dublin during the 1980s.

Now, after about seven years, John Carney is returning to the big screen with Flora and Son. As the title implies, this critically acclaimed drama tells the story of a young mother named Flora (Eve Hewson) as she struggles to connect with her adolescent son, Max (Orén Kinlan). To learn more about the highly reviewed feature film from the critically acclaimed director, as well as its cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about Flora and Son.

When Is 'Flora and Son' Coming Out?

Flora and Max will face the music of their relationship when Flora and Son play their way into theaters starting Friday, September 22. Those waiting for a streaming release won't have to wait much longer, as Flora and Son will be available to stream online one week later on Friday, September 29.

The dramedy has already been making the festival circuit, it had its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on January 22. The film also screened at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2023.

Where Can You Watch 'Flora and Son'?

Flora and Son is a production of Apple TV+, so it makes sense that the film will be coming to the streaming service of the same name on September 29.

However, Flora and Son will also be starting a limited theatrical run one week earlier on September 22, likely in a bid to qualify for Academy Award consideration.

It's a strategy that Apple is set to employ with its other awards front-runners that are releasing later this year, such as Martin Scorsese's murder mystery Western Killers of the Flower Moon and Ridley Scott's historical biopic Napoleon. All in all, those eager to see Flora and Son can decide for themselves if they want to see John Carney's latest on the big screen or from the comfort of their own home.

Does 'Flora and Son' Have a Trailer?

Apple TV+ dropped the trailer for Flora and Son on Wednesday, August 23, officially introducing viewers to the family strife between Flora and her troubled son. Being a young single mother, Flora is having quite a bit of difficulty connecting with Max, who seems to be getting into more and more trouble at school every day. Desperate to break into her son's life and understand his teenage plights, Flora gets the wild idea of finding a common interest with Max through music. After finding an intact acoustic guitar in the garbage, Flora begins taking online lessons from an American named Jeff (Joseph Gordon-Levitt). Once Flora learns that Max is making music of his own, she knows she made the right decision.

Who Stars in 'Flora and Son'?

Eve Hewson, the Irish-born actress best known for her work in Bridge of Spies and Bad Sisters, leads the cast of Flora and Son as the titular female lead role. Playing Flora's son Max is Orén Kinlan, who will be making his feature film debut with the upcoming feature. The main cast is rounded out by Transformers: Age of Extinction and Midsommar star Jack Reynor as well as Inception and Looper star Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

Other cast members attached to Flora and Son include Amy Huberman (The Bachelor Weekend), Keith McErlean (Kin), Aislín McGuckin (Outlander), Marcella Plunkett (Sing Street), Paul Reid (The Ritual), Kelly Thornton (Life's a Breeze), and Sophie Vavasseur (Evelyn).

What Is 'Flora and Son' About?

The official plot synopsis for Flora and Son reads as follows:

"Single mom Flora (Eve Hewson) is at a loss about what to do with her rebellious teenage son, Max (Orén Kinlan). Encouraged by the police to find Max a hobby, Flora tries to occupy him with a beat-up acoustic guitar. With the help of a washed-up LA musician (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Flora and Max discover the transformative power of music. From the musical mind of John Carney, "Flora and Son" explores the bond between a mother and son on a journey toward a new harmony."

Who Is Making 'Flora and Son'?

Directing and writing Flora and Son is John Carney, whose prolific work includes On the Edge, Once, Sing Street, and more. That career has led to Carney getting more and more high-profile projects, with him also being attached to direct a biopic about the legendary Bee Gees. Executive producing Flora and Son are Alison Cohen (The Outfit), Cathleen Dore (The Racer), and Milan Popelka (Arrival).

Also attached to the crew of Flora and Son are composer Gary Clark (Sing Street), cinematographer John Conroy (Westworld), editor Stephen O'Connell (Willow), casting director Amy Rowan (The Abduction Club), and art director Anna Carney (Sisters).

Other Films From John Carney You Can Watch Right Now

If you're interested in watching any other feature films from John Carney, you can see where you can watch the following films from the filmmaker online.

Once (2007): One of the many films that put John Carney on the map was Once, which really started the writer-director's reputation for unique movie musicals. What initially appears as a classic love story dives so much deeper than expected despite following two characters literally named Guy (Glen Hansard) and Girl (Markéta Irglová).

Rent/purchase on Prime Video

Begin Again (2013): Another hit music-based romance from John Carney, Begin Again centers on a young couple in New York rather than Ireland. Here, a business-savvy working man (Mark Ruffalo) and an ambitious songwriter (Keira Knightley) fall in love despite having fundamentally different outlooks on how the world works.

Watch on Netflix

Sing Street (2016): By far, one of Carney's most acclaimed features is Sing Street, which is a near-flawless look into life in Dublin during the 1980s. A slice-of-life comedy about a young man and his dream to start a rock band, things take an unexpected turn when young Conor (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) falls in love with a girl he hardly knows.

Watch on Tubi