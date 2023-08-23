The Big Picture John Carney has proven his mastery of the music movie genre with Once, Sing Street, and Begin Again, and Flora and Son looks to be another heartfelt addition to his repertoire.

John Carney has mastered the art of the music movie genre. Especially when two people meet and bond over their shared love of music or, in this case, the desire to learn music. The trailer for Flora and Son has been released and the movie, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year, tells the story of a mother trying to find a way to relate to her son and doing whatever is necessary to seem "cool" in his eyes. Which, in this case, means playing guitar and taking lessons online despite what her ex-partner thinks she can do.

Eve Hewson plays Flora — in the film, Hewson can seemingly not play guitar though she's Bono's daughter in real life, but it does make for a sweet meet-cute for Flora and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jack, a guitar instructor whom she meets online. Flora's ex Ian (Jack Reynor) shares custody of their son Max (Orén Kinlan) who's having behavioral issues. When Max gets in trouble with the cops, the officer suggests Flora find him a hobby to occupy his time. The official synopsis for Flora and Son reads:

"Single mom Flora is at a loss about what to do with her rebellious teenage son, Max. Encouraged by the police to find Max a hobby, Flora tries to occupy him with a beat-up acoustic guitar. With the help of a washed-up LA musician , Flora and Max discover the transformative power of music. From the musical mind of John Carney, 'Flora and Son' explores the bond between a mother and son on a journey toward a new harmony."

'Flora and Son' Trailer Adds Another Heartfelt Music-Driven Movie to John Carney's Repertoire

What makes this trailer so sweet is that it feels just like Carney's specific brand of music movie. Famous for his work with Once, Sing Street, and Begin Again, Carney has a way of weaving a heartbreaking love story in the midst of someone telling the audience of their love of music. It has made for three great films prior to Flora and Son and has definitely gotten our hopes up for what Flora and Son can bring to the table — made all that much better by having Hewson and Gordon-Levitt leading the charge! Flora and Son is in theaters on September 22 and streaming on Apple TV+ on September 29.