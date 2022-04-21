Florence + The Machine has just released a new music video for her latest single, 'Free,' off of her upcoming album Dance Fever. The music video was directed by Autumn de Wilde, who most recently directed an adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma in 2020. The video starred Florence Welch, the Florence behind Florence + The Machine, as herself, and Bill Nighy as her anxiety.

The Pre-Raphaelite-esque songstress announced the new video — one of several released in anticipation of her forthcoming album — over Twitter. Included in the announcement were several lyrics from the song, reading, "And I hear the music / I feel the beat / And for a moment when I'm dancing / I am free..." She also included several other credits in the announcement, including the two other stars of the video, Ryan Heffington and Alexander Antofiy who play 'The Henchman.'

The video begins with Welch and her anxiety (Nighy) sitting side by side alone in a large banquet hall, but soon spirals into various scenes and settings, with Welch dancing or laying across buffet lines and her anxiety sitting in the background drinking coffee and talking on the phone. The first half of the video shows Welch mostly inside, she wears a red dress that is set against white walls and large windows. The inside of the banquet hall is punctuated with red and hints of green.

Image via Universal Music

But the second half turns, with shots of Welch outside, running against a sun-streaked winter landscape. And then, suddenly the video shifts to Welch singing against a stark white and gray backdrop, with Nighy blurry in the background, the song comes to its peak, its exploration of anxiety and overwhelming emotions coming to the question of how we bear it all. But just as she hits the tender heart of her inquiry, the video cuts again to clips of Welch dancing, shaking off these incomprehensible questions.

The video is an aesthetic translation of Welch's music brought to life by Autumn de Wilde, who has extensive experience directing music videos. Her work expresses the emotions that the music itself stirs, without the explicit need of exact recreation. The song and video express themes present in Florence The Machine's latest album. Earlier singles for the album include the songs 'King' and 'Heaven is Here.'

Dance Fever will be available for purchase and streaming on May 13, 2022. Until then, you can check out the new video for Florence + The Machine's 'Free' below.

