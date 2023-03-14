Following this year's Academy Awards ceremony, Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield are set to share the screen once again, this time for a feature film. According to Deadline, the duo is in negotiations to lead We Live in Time from StudioCanal. The movie is described as a "funny, deeply moving and immersive love story." All other plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being.

The movie will be directed by BAFTA winner John Crowley, who helmed films like Brooklyn and The Goldfinch. Though he largely focuses on the film side of things, he's also directed episodes of shows including True Detective and, more recently, Life After Life. We Live in Time is written by The Crown's Nick Payne. His latest endeavor was penning the script for Netflix's The Last Letter from Your Lover. StudioCanal is developing, with Sunny March set to produce.

Throughout their careers, Pugh and Garfield have proven their versatile acting chops, making them the perfect duo for the upcoming feature. While Pugh has starred in several noteworthy films since the mid-2010s, she made quite a splash when she led Ari Aster's Midsommar. Even with the memes that followed, Pugh left a major impression on audiences. She followed with her role as Amy March in the 2019 rendition of Little Women, continuing to build a solid repertoire since. Most recently, she starred in the controversy fueled Don't Worry Darling, and DreamWorks' Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Pugh will next star in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Marvel's The Thunderbolts, and Dune: Part Two.

Similarly, Garfield appeared in several movies and TV shows, but his first break came with David Fincher's Academy Award-winning feature The Social Network, which chronicled the evolution of Facebook. A couple of years later, Garfield joined the MCU, stepping into the spidey suit as Peter Parker/Spider-Man for The Amazing Spider-Man. He went on to star in the sequel, and reprised the role for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Along the way, Garfield starred in films hitting on real life and fictional stories, including Hacksaw Ridge, Silence, 99 Homes, tick, tick... BOOM!, and the TV series Under the Banner of Heaven. He will next star in Hot Air.

We Live in Time currently has no projected release window. It is aiming to begin production sometime this year. In the meantime, check out our interview with Garfield and his Under the Banner of Heaven co-star Gil Birmingham.