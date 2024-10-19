The Big Picture Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield star in the non-linear romantic drama, We Live in Time.

The script and project resonated with the actors, bringing healing and joy to their performances.

Both actors felt safe and inspired while working together, relying on trust and allowing the script to guide them.

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield hardly need an introduction. Individually, the two have defended the Earth from supervillains and multiverses. We've watched them spin maniacal, deeply dimensional performances in films like Midsommar and Under The Silver Lake. They've also warmed our hearts and moved us to tears in films like A Good Person and Tick, Tick...Boom! Now, finally opposite one another, Pugh and Garfield tackle the healing strength and joyous romance of their new film, We Live In Time.

We Live In Time is a non-linear romantic drama from director John Crowley (Brooklyn). Almut (Pugh) and Tobias (Garfield) are brought together in a surprise encounter that changes their lives. Through scenes of their life together, a difficult truth is revealed that shakes its core. The couple embark on a challenging path, cursed by the limits of time, soon learning to embrace each moment of their unconventional, decade-spanning romance.

Collider's own Steve Weintraub spoke with Pugh and Garfield to discuss A24's We Live In Time. During their conversation, which you can watch in the video above or read below, they talk about how shooting the film brought a powerfully healing nature to both actors, and how they connected with the honest, human script, and found absolute joy in every moment of the process.

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh Celebrate Life and Loss In ‘We Live In Time’

"It actually feels like it might be a part of the healing."

COLLIDER: I really wanna thank you for your work because I really enjoy watching both of you on screen. I think I speak for millions of people. Thank you for what you do.

ANDREW GARFIELD: Oh, thanks, man. That's very kind.

FLORENCE PUGH: Thank you. That’s very sweet.

GARFIELD: You don't speak for millions of people, but I appreciate it. [Laughs]

I'm sure there are gonna be a bunch of people watching, thinking, “I’m also a fan!”

GARFIELD: That's very sweet.

You guys are near the top in terms of getting offered really great scripts and really great projects. What was it about this script and project that said, “I need to do this?”

PUGH: A script about real people that I recognize living today and a story that I know will resonate with loads of people. I guess the idea of freely falling in love and knowing that that's going to hurt. I totally fell in love with the script. I fell in love with the characters in the script. I imagined every single scene and fell in love even more with who they are.

I wasn't free to do it, and then two months opened up just like sliding doors. I've then got probably one of the most beautiful experiences of my career that I've been rewarded with. I really, really believe that and have definitely benefited from that experience in my personal life. It was just everything. Everything you see on the screen was something that I couldn't wait to get involved with.

GARFIELD: I was in the middle of taking some time to myself. I wasn't really eager to get back to work. I was kind of resting and reflecting on life, giving myself some space to figure out where I was, who I was, and what actually mattered to me. Then I've been willing to work with John again since Boy A, 16 years ago. I read the script, and I thought, "This might fit in with my break." In a way, it would feel like the continuation of my break. This will feel like a nice, gentle... This feels in the flow of where I'm at. It actually feels like it might be a part of the healing of whatever I was going through, and it was. It absolutely was. It was joyful. It was a vehicle and a vessel where I could explore loss and love, and the cost of living life to its fullest. The reality, the set-up that, if we love things, if we love people, if we love life, then baked into that is the loss of the very things we love. There's no way around it, so let's celebrate.

I'm so sincere when I say this: You're both so fantastic in this.

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield “Dance Together”

Before you step on set for a film like this, what is going through your head to get in the headspace to play these characters? How early before you start filming are you looking at the script and figuring everything out? I'm just curious if you could give me your mindset of getting ready for a role like this.

PUGH: What was so cool about this experience is I wasn't really ever worried. I was so excited to know what we were going to do in the scene together that I never had to go home and think about how I wanted to be, or how I wanted that to land. Or, "How am I going to prepare?" Obviously, once we'd created the idea, the ability for us to trust each other and be excited to work with each other... I really was never concerned about what was going to come out of me.

I was totally relying on us to do this thing. We would dance together. Whatever he did, I would receive, and whatever I did, he would take. I was so excited to not know but also believe that I trusted him. That's what was so alive about this experience. I enjoyed some of the hardest scenes I've ever had to do because it was so wonderful to work with someone that I felt so safe with, and I was so inspired by in the moment.

GARFIELD: That’s kind. Same. It flowed. Again, I feel you. Usually, before the first day of school, you're like, “I wanna run away, and I'd rather not go.” Because all of your own bullshit comes up, all of your own doubt, and terror of being a fraud arrives. But with this, I had the same feeling. It's so strange. It just flowed. There was this very smooth, gentle on-ramp.

We had two weeks of rehearsal beforehand, and I had been living with the script for a couple of months. I think the magic of the script, the magic of the film, and the process actually required a lot of letting go. A lot of presence. That was only available to us for practice because of the actor opposite. To be able to, again, what Florence said, trust that every take, we could see where it goes. We don't have to know. We may not say the lines. We may move to a different part of the room. To flow with it and for John to allow that was really a beautiful exercise in presence, more than anything.

We Live In Time is currently in theaters.

