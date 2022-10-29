Florence Pugh is continuing her hot streak by signing on to the lead role in new psychological thriller The Pack according to a new report by Deadline. The film is expected to be one of the most attractive packages on offer at next week's American Film Market.

The movie, which is set to begin its production in March next year, is said to follow a group of documentary filmmakers who brave the remote wilderness and tundra of Alaska as they make an attempt to save a species of nearby wolves which is nearing extinction. When the crew is brought back together at a prestigious awards ceremony designed to honor them, tensions begin to flare as a deadly truth from their mission threatens to unravel all they've accomplished.

Pugh is currently riding high after massive success in the past few years. Having broken through in the lead in Lady Macbeth in 2016, she hit international fame in Fighting With My Family. In that, she portrayed professional wrestler Paige, before appearing in horror classic Midsommar and Greta Gerwig's critically acclaimed adaptation of Little Women as Amy March. For the latter, she was nominated for an Academy Award and a BAFTA Award.

She is currently appearing alongside Harry Styles in the Olivia Wilde movie, Don't Worry Darling, which is still playing in theaters, and is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she appeared in Black Widow and the Disney+ series Hawkeye as Yelena Belova, a Black Widow assassin. She is set to reprise the role in Thunderbolts which is due to be released in July 2024.

The movie is being directed by Alexander Skarsgård, with the Swedish actor also jumping aboard to co-star alongside Pugh. He was most recently seen in The Northman - the brutal Viking epic from Robert Eggers. He is a Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner for Big Little Lies. The script is being written by Rose Gilroy who recently penned Project Artemis, which was sold to Apple TV+ for more than $100 million. Jennifer Fox - previously a producer on Michael Clayton, an Oscar nominated legal thriller starring George Clooney - will handle the production duties.

Pugh will next be seen in The Wonder, Oppenheimer (with Christopher Nolan) and the highly anticipated Dune: Part Two for Denis Villeneuve. Check out our interview with Pugh below: