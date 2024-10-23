Florence Pugh is once again the center of Hollywood attention thanks to her starring role alongside Andrew Garfield in the nonlinear journey through a decade of a relationship in We Live in Time. With both actors being praised for their roles, minds easily wander back to where it all began, with Pugh's breakout year coming in 2019. That year saw the newbie star in three major projects, including the Academy Award winner Little Women and Ari Aster's Midsommar. However, the most underrated of her breakout roles came in Stephen Merchant's Fighting With My Family, a movie that is certified fresh on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 93%.

In Fighting With My Family, Pugh excels in the role of Saraya, the woman who would one day become WWE star Paige. An endearing, heartwarming performance that blends the comedic and dramatic aspects of the narrative perfectly, Pugh proves in one of her earlier performances just how incredible the next five years would be. Credit must also be given to her castmates, such as Vince Vaughn and Nick Frost, with whom she shares wonderful charisma. This ability to weave believable relationships with her fellow actors would become a staple of Pugh's work, something she discusses in her interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub for We Live in Time. Pugh said when referencing working with Garfield:

"What was so cool about this experience is I wasn't really ever worried. I was so excited to know what we were going to do in the scene together that I never had to go home and think about how I wanted to be, or how I wanted that to land. Or, "How am I going to prepare?" Obviously, once we'd created the idea, the ability for us to trust each other and be excited to work with each other... I really was never concerned about what was going to come out of me."

What is 'We Live in Time' About?

We Live in Time has caught the attention of many since its debut at this year's Toronto International Film Festival, and has now opened up to US audiences to enormous praise. The story weaves the many aspects of a decade within a relationship in a nonlinear fashion to try and capture the emotional rollercoaster that comes with modern love. An official synopsis of the film reads:

"Almut and Tobias are brought together by a surprise encounter that changes their lives. As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of their unconventional love story."

If you're a fan of Pugh and want more of her work, Fighting With My Family is available to stream right now on Netflix.

