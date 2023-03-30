Florence Pugh might display some impressive combat skills as Yelena Belova, but perhaps her greatest enemy is a plate full of spicy chicken wings. During the latest episode of Hot Ones, the Little Women actress was interviewed about her very diverse career, which has included comedy, blockbusters, and independent cinema. Pugh was excited to talk about productions from the early days of her career to her most recent role in Zach Braff's A Good Person. As is common for guests of this particular show, the interview took place while the actress ate increasingly spicier chicken wings.

Regarding the variety of roles the actress has taken on over the course of her career, Pugh was happy to talk about how training for a Shakespeare adaptation, such as 2018's King Lear, is different from what would usually take place in pre-production for a blockbuster movie. Pugh noted how she had to give her best effort to stand out, as she was acting alongside Anthony Hopkins and Emma Thompson. Despite his acclaimed career and decades' worth of experience, Florence Pugh mentioned that Hopkins was rather nervous and excited about being a part of the project.

Going over to the superhero side of things, Pugh recalled the origin story behind her character, Yelena Belova, eating a pot of mac and cheese when she is introduced to one of the main characters in Hawkeye. When Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) is visited by the deadly assassin, Belova helps herself to dinner while waiting for the young hero to get back to her home. Pugh revealed that she saw the pot as a prop on the set of the Marvel series, and she asked people on set if the dish was real. After she was told that it was, she decided that Yelena would share her love for mac and cheese and that she would be eating the meal throughout the course of the entire scene.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: Florence Pugh on 'A Good Person,' 'Dune: Part 2,' and Why She Thrives Under Pressure

What's Next for Florence Pugh?

After working on A Good Person, where she plays the role of a depressed girl who has to deal with the guilt of a horrible accident, Pugh is set to reprise her portrayal of Yelena Belova in the next year's team-up adventure, Thunderbolts. As a part of the team assembled by La Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Belova will have to use her deadly skills to go on secret missions for the government. The upcoming movie will also feature the return of Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, and David Harbour reprising his role of the Red Guardian after the character's debut in Black Widow.

A Good Person is now playing in theaters. You can check out Pugh's entire appearance on Hot Ones below: