Florence Pugh has enjoyed a meteoric rise to stardom in the past six years. Her combination of an A24 horror film, Oscar nomination, and Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance has attracted eyes from all corners of the movie-watching world. However, before her rise to success, Pugh broke out with Lady Macbeth, a bare-bones dramatic thriller about the moral decline of Katherine (Pugh), a neglected housewife in 19th Century England. Pugh’s performance is a tour de force, but it also provided an early showcase for the type of morally ambiguous roles that have come to define the early part of her career so far.

After being sold off to a man twice her age, Katherine grits her teeth through a loveless marriage. The husband, Alexander Lester (Paul Hilton), constantly belittles Katherine about her inability to birth him a son, but, contradictorily, his own sexual interests never seem to go beyond staring at her from the opposite corner of the bedroom. One day, Alexander leaves the estate for a few days to take care of certain business matters. His trip allows Katherine the opportunity to finally explore the estate, something she had been forbidden from doing.

In her exploration, she discovers a taste for freedom and strikes up an affair with one of the new workers on the estate. Determined to never become chained down as property again, Katherine coldly concocts a plan to escape Alexander’s grasp. As Katherine's efforts to maintain her freedom become more desperate, she reveals just how far she will go to ensure she remains free from her patriarchal bindings. Nothing is off the table. Through lies, deceit, and murder, Katherine’s empowerment comes at a cost, but one that she is more than happy to pay.

One of the most impressive parts of the performance is that so much of Katherine’s rage is internalized until the moment she breaks. Right from the start of the film, something is amiss with Katherine and Alexander’s marriage. As for who is expressing this unease, much of the responsibility is placed on the shoulders of Pugh. It helps that cinematographer Ari Wegner and her camera seem to be obsessed with Pugh’s face. As the camera often holds her face in a close-up, Pugh’s vacant eyes perfectly express her desperation for something more. Even when the camera pulls out for a wider shot, there is something about Pugh’s presence that signals a sense of modernity, a feeling that Katherine is meant for more than 19th-century wifely duties. Together with the icy and atmospheric direction from William Oldroyd, Pugh’s breakout performance made her an immediate indie darling. She would go on to collect many rising star awards for her performance as well as win the British Independent Film Award for Best Actress.

Pugh’s next big splash came playing the lead in Midsommar, an A24 horror film by Hereditary director Ari Aster. The follows Dani (Pugh) and her boyfriend Christian (Jack Reynor) as they are invited by a friend to partake in a traditional Swedish festival. Struggling with their frayed relationship, their commitment to one another is put to the test as the idyllic Swedish retreat suddenly devolves into a violent and cultish endeavor. Unlike Pugh’s role in Lady Macbeth, Dani isn’t wishing for freedom from an oppressive partner. Dani and Christian’s relationship is much more nuanced, but Dani does share Katherine’s feelings of being unappreciated. As the Swedish commune continues to shower Dani with types of affection she never felt from Christian, she begins to resent him. All it takes is one fatal misstep from Christian, which he quickly commits, and Dani suddenly feels little remorse about sacrificing him in the grand finale of the Mid-Summer festival.

Similar to Lady Macbeth, Dani in Midsommar suffers a decline in morality. The signs of trouble are underneath the surface from the start of the film. In both roles, Pugh does an excellent job at immediately signaling the internal cracks in her morality. That way, when the events of the film unfold, Pugh simply makes visible something that was already there. This core idea is something that appears to a lesser extent in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, in which Pugh plays Amy March.

In Gerwig’s film, Amy may not be the calculating type or even undergo a downward spiral in morality, but her vain impulsiveness is shrouded in moral ambivalence. The most notable example of this is her burning of Jo’s (Saoirse Ronan) manuscript. In a petulant act of revenge, Amy knows she wants to get back at Jo but does not understand the gravity of her actions. Years later, once Amy has grown, she still has some immoral tendencies but shows signs of growth. An example of this would be her marriage to Laurie (Timotheé Chalamet). She recognizes the pain that such a marriage would cause her sister Jo, who has long wrestled with her feelings for Laurie and consults Jo to ensure that she isn't hurt. Sure, Amy burned Jo's possible magnum opus, but she grows with age and learns to take others' feelings into consideration (most of the time).

Lastly, in Black Widow, Pugh plays Yelena Belova, the sister of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson). The film follows the upbringing of the sisters and highlights the moment their lives diverge. After that moment, Nat loses communication with Yelena but reconnects with her years later when their missions intersect. Upon reconnecting, the two sisters learn of their shared trauma after being trained to be Black Widows in the infamous Red Room. Black Widow explores the bonds of sisterhood as Nat passes the baton to Yelena, but it also highlights the moral differences between the two characters.

While both women are unapologetic in completing their missions, Natasha has shown signs of loyalty occasionally being more important than her duty. The most significant example of this is in Captain America: Civil War in which Black Widow betrays Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) in order to help Captain America (Chris Evans) to escape. In the case of Yelena’s appearances in the MCU so far, she has proven to be a bit more unwavering in her dedication to completing a mission. Her appearance in Hawkeye is the closest she has come to that, but her actions there come across more as playing with her food than questioning her loyalty. On the whole, Yelena has so far been shown to be the type that shoots first and asks questions later.

Through these early stages of her career, Pugh has established a clear pattern in her selected roles. Even though it may be to varying degrees, Pugh has been able to flex her versatility in a collection of morally opaque roles. In the near future, Pugh seems poised to continue this trend. In Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, Pugh is set to recapture the delicate transgressiveness of Amy March as she plays a ‘50s housewife that begins to question her assigned domesticity. Then in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, the story about the people involved with the creation of the atomic bomb is sure to fit right in alongside Pugh’s other morally ambiguous roles. In a little more than half a decade, Pugh has skyrocketed to stardom, and through continued use of the tools she has brought with her to this stage in her career, she is sure to only glow brighter.

