Okay. Take a breath. Here goes.

Deadline reports Florence Pugh will star in the film Dolly for Apple TV+. Pugh will play a sentient "companion robot" who kills her owner — then claims she isn't guilty, asks for a lawyer, and goes to trial. It's a near-future sci-fi dystopian film crossed with a classic legal thriller courtroom drama, and Pugh will be the cybernetic center of it all.

Now that is a lot of information to take in. Doing well? Drinking water? Then let's keep going.

Image vis Disney

I think this sounds dope. It's such a strange cross-breeding of genres, and represents yet another surreally dramatic thriller the Academy Award-nominated Pugh is attaching herself to, following Midsommar, Don't Worry Darling, and The Maid. It's a very cool genre sandbox to play in, and I am grateful that Pugh is using her clout to push and play as hard as she can. It also speaks to and expands some very engaging and interesting conversations we're all having about AI. It feels like it's a "when" not "if" robots gaining sentience, obliterating our normal boundaries of intelligence, and demanding the same human rights as the rest of us. Why not apply this conversation to a time-tested genre like the legal thriller, which we haven't seen too many of in feature films lately?

Dolly will be written by Vanessa Taylor (The Shape of Water) and Drew Pearce (Hotel Artemis); this trio's package yielded a tough bidding war between streamers, with Apple TV+ winning. The trio will also produce the film alongside Pearce's producing partner Ian Fisher.

Share Share Tweet Email

Kat Dennings on How She Got Back Into Character For 'WandaVision' "All I wanted is to make sure I kept Darcy's essence, but also let her grow up a bit."