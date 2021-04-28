Florence Pugh, who has made a name for herself recently with Midsommar, Little Women, and the upcoming Black Widow, has been tapped to star in a new adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s novel The Wonder, per Deadline. Donahue’s 2010 novel Room was adapted into the 2015 Oscar-winning feature of the same name. Sebastián Lelio, director of Gloria and A Fantastic Woman, is set to direct a script by Alice Birch. Birch wrote the screenplay of the 2016 drama Lady Macbeth, also starring Pugh.

The novel that The Wonder is based on tells the story of a young girl in 1859 Ireland, who stops eating and drinking but still lives without ailments. A nurse named Lib Wright travels to the small village in the Irish Midlands to witness the strange phenomena. What ensues is a historical drama, a biting psychological thriller, and a meditation on good and evil. Beloved horror novelist Stephen King praised the book in a rare review for The New York Times. Production of the film adaptation is set to take place in August of this year in Ireland. Room and The Favourite producer Ed Guiney serves as a producer on the film alongside Tessa Ross (The Lobster, Carol).

Pugh and Lelio are two exciting new artists who have both shown themselves as talented forces of nature in the industry in a short amount of time. The fact that these two get to work together fairly early in their careers is such an exciting opportunity for both talents and is bound to lead to a great slice of cinema and possibly more collaboration in the future. The Wonder is one of several upcoming starring roles for Pugh, who, after already receiving an Oscar nomination in 2020, is easily one of the most impressive new talents to grace the silver screen. Besides this Donoghue adaptation and Marvel’s Black Widow, Pugh will appear as the lead in Olivia Wilde’s sophomore directing effort, Don’t Worry Darling, alongside co-star Harry Styles, which wrapped filming in February. Lelio also has another big project up his sleeve as well with the A24-produced Apple TV+ thriller Bride starring Scarlett Johansson.

There is currently no set release date for The Wonder, and so far, Pugh is the only cast member announced, but since shooting begins in August, expect more casting news for this adaptation to follow shortly.

