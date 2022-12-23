Given the fact that team Collider includes a ton of pet lovers, when we were asked to whip up a unique idea to celebrate the release of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish with Florence Pugh, we had to veer in that direction. The end result? Pugh was kind enough to indulge us and cast the Collider pets in movies!

This brand new adventure in the Shrek universe sees the return of Antonio Banderas as Puss in Boots. However, this time around, he's not the fearless feline we've come to know and love. With the expiration of his eighth life, Puss is coming to terms with the fact that his passion for peril could be pushing him toward a more definitive end. In hopes of returning to his risk-filled lifestyle, Puss sets out on a quest to get all of his lives back. Trouble is, there are others seeking this same reward, including Pugh's Goldilocks alongside the Three Bears Crime Family.

As a more casual Shrek fan, I didn't expect Puss in Boots: The Last Wish to wind up a favorite animated feature of 2022, but here we are! Similar to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, this new Puss in Boots movie features a stunning combination of CG animation and hand-drawn techniques that truly makes the film feel like a fairytale come to life. On top of that, the movie boasts something for everyone via a narrative that's loaded with fun-loving hijinks, but also a shockingly poignant through line about mortality and how wishes for the future can obscure what one's fortunate enough to have at present.

Collider's Nate Richard gave the film an A- in his review and said:

It is not only one of the best animated films of the year, but it's one of DreamWorks' best, and one that will strike a chord with moviegoers of all ages.

Catch Puss in Boots: The Last Wish in theaters for yourself now and watch Pugh pinpoint the perfect movie roles for the Collider staff's very best four-legged friends in the video at the top of this article!