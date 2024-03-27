The Big Picture Florence Pugh gives fans a sneak peek of Yelena Belova's new outfit in Thunderbolts, in a new set video.

Yelena, it's lovely to see you again! We've just been treated — via the absolute treasure that is Florence Pugh and her Instagram account — to a lengthy behind-the-scenes video from the set of Thunderbolts. Pugh, reprising her role from Black Widow and Hawkeye as Yelena Belova, or the newest Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we were given at least one special treat in the form of Yelena's new outfit for the movie, in a sleek greenish-grey, while also sporting teal eyeliner. Very military, quite tactical, perfectly suited for group of ragtag mercenaries whose lives are essentially forfeit.

Pugh also takes viewers around the set of the movie, which is currently being shot in Atlanta, and we get a cameo appearance from director Jake Schreier who playfully scolds Pugh for filming when she's not even meant to be doing that. Pugh also appears in the monitors watched by the director, suggesting she's been busy filming. The road to Thunderbolts hasn't been the smoothest. Shooting was disrupted by both strikes last year, while the delays to the production caused by both also resulted in the film losing two of its stars in the shape of Ayo Edebiri and Steven Yeun. Edebiri was replaced in her role by Geraldine Viswanathan.

Alongside Pugh, the movie will star Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes alongside David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian, and Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov aka the Taskmaster reprising their roles from the Black Widow film. Additional cast members include Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, while Harrison Ford will make an appearance as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, who’ll join the MCU in Captain America: Brave New World, where he is set to also take on the persona of "Red Hulk".

What is 'Thunderbolts' About?

The movie follows a group of "anti-heroes" in the MCU, brought together by Louis-Dreyfus' Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine — or Val — who strongarms the team into co-existing for as-yet-unknown purpose. Director Jake Schreier admitted he was thrilled to be directing and to do something not yet seen within the MCU.

“It was just a really different approach and a new kind of story to tell amidst that, which I know they’ve made so many things, but it's not a sequel. Yes, these characters have appeared before, but it is a new story being told and a story, I think, with a very different perspective than maybe people aren't expecting, and I think that that felt exciting and felt like a real challenge worth taking on.”

Thunderbolts will premiere worldwide on May 2, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for further details.