The project will be Welch's first time writing for the stage.

Florence Welch will write the music and lyrics for an upcoming musical adaptation of "The Great Gatsby." The mystical mind behind the English rock band Florence + the Machine, Welch will take on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s magnum opus in collaboration with musician Thomas Bartlett and Pulitzer-winning playwright Martyna Majok.

Here’s what Welch had to say about the project.

“This book has haunted me for a large part of my life. It contains some of my favorite lines in literature. Musicals were my first love, and I feel a deep connection to Fitzgerald’s broken romanticism. It is an honor to have been offered the chance to recreate this book in song.”

"The Great Gatsby" has been adapted countless times in countless ways — with Baz Luhrmann and Leonardo DiCaprio’s adaptation making the biggest splash most recently — however adding Welch’s name to the bill makes taking another stab at the well-trodden work feel instantly fresh. An electrifying and vulnerable performer on stage herself, Welch wears her love for language and storytelling on her sleeve. A Florence + the Machine concert is at times more of a fully-produced, immersive stage experience than it is merely musicians playing music. Welch’s penchant for grand, sweeping orchestral backings on top of her modern indie-rock roots will surely result in an utterly unique musical soundtrack. She has more than enough talent and artistic instincts to make "The Great Gatsby" her own, despite its legacy.

The show, which has been dubbed “The Great Gatsby, A New Musical,” will be directed by Olivier Award nominee Rebecca Frecknall. Jeanie O’Hare will act as story consultant, while Len Blavatnik and Amanda Ghost will produce the show for Unigram in association with Robert Fox.

The timeline for“The Great Gatsby, A New Musical,” pre-Broadway run will be announced at a later date.

