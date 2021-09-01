With director Destin Daniel Cretton’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opening in theaters this weekend, I recently got to speak with Florian Munteanu about making the newest Marvel movie. As most of you know, the film is about Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) who must confront his father Wenwu (Tony Leung) and the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings also stars Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, and Dallas Liu. The film was written by Dave Callaham, Daniel Cretton, and Andrew Lanham and the screen story is by Callaham & Daniel Cretton.

During the interview, he talks about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of a big Marvel movie, which of his friends and family were the most excited when they heard the news, why he was so impressed with the stunt team crafting the fight scenes in Shang-Chi, and more. In addition, Munteanu talks about why you won’t be disappointed with Eli Roth’s upcoming Borderlands movie.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Florian Munteanu

What was it like standing next to the Dutch giant?

Which of his friends and family were most excited when he was cast in a Marvel movie?

What surprised him about the making of Shang-Chi that he wasn’t expecting?

What can he say about director Eli Roth’s Borderlands movie?

