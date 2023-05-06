Episodes of Netflix's Florida Man, a limited drama series, occasionally open with a glimpse of "Florida Man" doing something illegal, or people finding something out of the ordinary like a gator with a gun. These strange scenes are only glimpses into the show's array of complex characters, who get themselves into bad situations, whether it was intentional or not.

Florida Man's cast of characters aren't all bad people. Iris and Benny are prime examples of characters in Florida Man who don't participate in illegal activities. Unfortunately, many of them have big motivations and goals that drive them to harm others for their own benefit.

This article contains spoilers for Florida Man.

10 Moss Yankov

Moss Yankov (Emory Cohen) is busy running his crime ring after the passing of his father, who was a mob boss. Moss tries his best to fill in his father's shoes by showing everyone how tough he is, even those who are close time him. When Delly, his girlfriend, disappears after her ruined birthday bash, Moss sends Mike down to Florida to look for her. After a hitman doesn't return, Moss heads down to Florida himself and tries to get the treasure for himself.

There is no doubt that Moss is one of the shadiest characters in Florida Man. His relationship with Delly is anything but, sweet and caring. Before Delly left for Florida, Moss didn't treat her right, and even ruined her birthday. He later admits to killing Delly's father because his late father said so. He threatens Mike constantly, and ultimately, goes after him in an attempt to get the treasure. Moss lets his hitmen do most of the dirty work, but his command to kill people doesn't mean that his hands aren't clean.

9 Patsy

Patsy (Otmara Marrero) is Mike Valentine's sister. Unlike her brother, she tries to keep in touch with their father, Sonny. While Mike was in Philadelphia, she stayed in Florida to work as a nurse and raise her family. She loves her family a lot and enjoys raising her daughter, Tyler, with her husband, Deacon.

She wants what is best for her family, and she shows concern for Mike's safety and well-being. However, Patsy takes this to an extreme by killing Jason, the EMT who helped Delly, to protect Mike. She violates her nurse oath and does harm to a hospital patient. In addition to murder, Patsy cheated on Deacon. Growing up with a lying father didn't help Patsy, which isn't exactly her fault, but this doesn't make it an excuse for her actions.

8 Deputy Ketcher

Deputy Ketcher (Clark Gregg) arrives in Florida to spend time with his family in Disney World, and he brought his gun with him. He is furious when he doesn't find his gun at baggage claim. Little he does know, Mike stole his gun. As his family starts to get pumped for their Disney vacation, he decides that he must find his gun, no matter what. His quest for his firearm leads him to jail and then a long walk to get back to his family, or whatever life he chooses since he is on the run.

Unfortunately, Deputy Ketcher isn't a great father or husband. In desperation to get access to a gun, he abandons his family and leaves abandons them in Disney World. Instead of reporting his gun being stolen, Ketcher illegally buys a gun from a kid, which results in his arrest. He turns what could have been a wonderful family vacation into a disaster. Deputy Ketcher's not a murderer, but his decision to choose his gun over his family is just as unforgivable.

7 Sonny Valentine

Sonny (Anthony LaPaglia) is Mike and Patsy's father, and a retired chief of police. Criminal activities are his game, and he is good at manipulating people around him. He is the owner of a bar but has other operations that also keep him in business. His relationship with Mike isn't on the best terms.

Sonny is not a great father or role model for his children. He lies constantly to his children so much that it impacted how their lives as adults. When Mike discovers the treasure in a truck at the bottom of a sinkhole, Sonny forces Mike into making a deal. Despite all of his despicable behavior, Sonny finds a way to start healing his relationship with Mike during a spontaneous therapy session. His ability to forgive shows that deep down he cares for his family.

6 Kaitlin Fox

Katilin Fox (Lauren Buglioli) is an anchor at a local TV station. She dreams of being an investigative journalist, but her boss wants her to focus on her current job. Kaitlin connects with Mike, who is posing as an agent from the Department of Transportation, over breakfast in a diner.

Kaitlin's dreams of becoming an investigative journalist are admirable. However, she is willing to do unethical things to get her story. Kaitlin threatens to expose Mike's story to Florida and the rest of the world.

5 Officer Andy Boone

Officer Andy Boone (Paul Schneider) works for the Coronado Police Department. When Mike arrives in Florida, he asks Officer Boone about Delly, but Andy doesn't really help him. After Delly's staged murder, Office Boone is giving a sketch of Mike. Boone decides that he needs to put Mike behind bars, no matter what.

Officer Boone is obsessed with finding out what happened to Delly, and he thinks Mike is the murderer. He pursues Mike relentlessly over Coronado Beach. Ultimately, he isn't able to put Mike behind bars and seeks a form of revenge by going after Sonny. He frames Sonny for killing Dutch, the hitman hired by Moss to find Mike. Andy will do anything to solve a case and get justice his way.

4 Delly West

Delly West (Abbey Lee) is in debt to her boyfriend, Moss Yankov, and she quickly makes a plan to escape to Florida. However, Delly's plans come to a halt when she finds out that Mike Valentine, who has been romantically involved with her, successfully tracks her to Coronado Beach. Delly stages her own death and reunites with Mike. They team up reluctantly with Sonny to extract the treasure from the sinkhole.

Delly has had to deal with a lot. She knows she is a criminal, and understands that she hasn't made great choices. Delly's self-awareness makes her more likable than other characters in Florida Man. However, her past and determination to get revenge for her father drives her to harm and manipulate others like Jason, a local EMT, to get what she wants.

3 Mike Valentine

Mike Valentine (Edgar Ramírez) is an ex-cop who struggles with a gambling addiction. When Delly goes missing, Moss demands that Mike go down to Florida and bring her back to Philly. Mike searches Coronado Beach for Delly, and finds her dead. Later on, Delly surprises Mike by showing up to his hotel room. Mike tricks Moss into thinking that Delly is dead, and this provides him and Delly time to go after the treasure.

Mike isn't afraid to take risks, but this puts him and the people around him in treacherous situations. Mike puts himself and Delly at risk by being romantically involved with her behind Moss' back. He also puts Patsy and her family at risk of being discovered by Moss. Mike is the opposite of Delly. Even though he lies, he does it to protect people instead of manipulating them. He finds a way to forgive people who have harmed him in the past.

2 Benny

Benny (Isiah Johnson) and his wife, Clara, are owners of a hotel in Coronado Beach. He doesn't ask too many questions and provides his guests with privacy. His priority is to look out for his customers. When Moss arrives at the hotel to find Mike, Benny doesn't give him any information.

Benny's loyalty to his customers is dangerous, but this is commendable. He is fearless in the way he stands up to Moss' demands on Mike's location. His ability to see the good in people is what makes Benny a great person.

1 Iris

Iris (Lex Scott Davis) is a detective and Mike's ex-wife. She is assigned by her boss to work on finding out who murdered Gil. Iris suspects that Mike's current boss, Moss, might have something to do with the recent homicide. As she works on her case, she discovers that Mike is in Florida to find Delly.

Iris works hard at her job. She is a very caring person and looks out for people. Iris shows a lot of concern for Mike, even though they are no longer together. She warns Delly about Mike's behavior and tells her that she should avoid him.

