Whenever we watch a show like Andor or Shadow and Bone, we can’t help but wonder where such outlandish stories were shot. What real life locations could possibly serve as stand-ins for amazing settings such as the planet of Aldhani or the Little Palace? How is it possible that we live in the universe as so many otherworldly places? When we watch a series that takes place in the real world, however, our curiosity isn’t as peaked. Okay, maybe we find ourselves asking questions about the actual mansions of Succession or The White Lotus, but it’s not the same. We already know that those places exist, we merely want to be able to pinpoint them on a map. And when a show like Florida Man comes along, well, everyone already knows where the episodes were shot. I mean, it’s right there in the title!

Or is it? Though some real Florida men and women might have already picked up that Netflix’s newest crime series doesn’t exactly feature the Sunshine State, other viewers will certainly be more than a little surprised to learn that Florida Man was actually shot in North Carolina. That’s right: two whole states separate the series’ action from the place in which it is allegedly set. But why North Carolina, of all places? And what real world locations actually appear in the show?

RELATED: ‘Florida Man’ Ending Explained: Who Actually Found the Treasure?

What Is ‘Florida Man’ About?

Image via Netflix

Florida Man stars Edgar Ramírez as Mike Valentine, a disgraced police officer that fell into debt with a loan shark due to his addiction to gambling. As a way of paying off his debts, Mike agrees to take a trip from Philadelphia to Coronado Beach, Florida, in search of mafioso Moss Yankov’s (Emory Cohen) runaway lover. This trip comes with a series of problems, the first of which is that Coronado Beach is none other than the home of the Valentine family. Secondly, there’s the fact that Moss isn’t the only man from Yankov’s gang that the elusive Delly West (Abbey Lee) has been messing around with. While dreaming of a life free of her mobster boyfriend, Delly has started an affair with none other than Mike — something that Yankov is completely unaware of, at least, so far. Last, but not least, there’s a strange homicide in the picture that may or may not have Mike’s fingerprints on the crime scene.

Created by Donald Todd, Florida Man is based on the now world-famous Florida man meme: a collection of bizarre headlines hailing from the Sunshine State, from “Florida man beats ATM” to “Florida man tosses gator into Wendy’s." In an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, Todd explained that understanding what makes Florida such a strange place is part of the reason why he wanted to make the show to begin with. “[People] laugh at the mug shots and the headlines, but what’s the story behind the meme?” asked the series’ creator, who is also a bona fide Florida man.

Is ‘Florida Man’ Actually a North Carolina Baby?

Image via Netflix

There’s no denying, then, that Florida Man is nothing if not a Florida show. However, apart from a few establishing shots, most of the series wasn’t actually filmed in Florida. The show makes heavy use of images from well-known tourist locales, such as Downtown Miami and South Beach, but that’s just to set up the scene. The action itself takes place two states over, in North Carolina.

Known for being a filming hub, North Carolina has been home to many numerous film and TV projects, many of which have stories that are set in completely different and even otherworldly places. From the Arena to District 12, many of the locations from the dystopian YA franchise The Hunger Games can actually be found on a map of North Carolina. Films and TV shows with more realistic plots, from Dawson’s Creek to The Last of the Mohicans, have also been shot there. The first one takes place in the fictional town of Capeside, Massachusetts, while the latter is set on the Adirondacks, in New York.

Where In North Carolina Was ‘Florida Man’ Shot?

Image via Netflix

Thus, there is nothing that weird about a series called Florida Man not being shot in Florida, but in North Carolina. But where exactly were the show’s scenes filmed?

Well, most of the filming took place in the city of Wilmington, in New Hanover County. Many local businesses were prominently featured in the show, such as UniFirst Uniform Services, All Ways Graphics, and restaurants Hell’s Kitchen and The Copper Penny. Other locales that have appeared briefly on-screen are the Quanto Basta, Italian Eatery & Wine Bar, The Rusty Nail bar, the Starway Flea Market, and Princess Place Drive.

Though Coronado Beach is indeed a real place - it’s a neighborhood in New Smyrna Beach, Florida -, most of the beach scenes in the show were actually shot in Carolina Beach. Besides its sandy scenery, the town also lent some of its businesses to the cast and crew of Florida Man, namely Melissa’s Coin Laundry. The cities of Kure Beach and Wrightsville Beach also played a part in the series, as did the Bladen County city of Kelly, according to The Cinemaholic.

Most importantly, however, Florida Man was shot at the shopping complex of The Pointe at Barclay, in Wilmington. The area was filled with containers, buildings, and wooden structures that created most of the setting for misadventures of Mike Valentine. A barn and an AutoZone shop were also constructed at the complex. At Dark Horse Studios, the production team also built a huge water tank for some waterbound scenes.

Phew, that sure is a lot of Wilmington, North Carolina, for a show that takes place in Florida. But, in the end, does this even matter? In his interview with Netflix, Donald Todd said that “a ‘Florida man’ is someone who’s proudly independent and doesn’t live by your code, which means he doesn’t live by any code”. If that’s the case, why should we expect Florida Man to be confined to just one state? Why can’t Florida Man dip his toe on the beaches of North Carolina if it so desires? In the end, all that matters is that viewers have fun.