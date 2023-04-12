Ah, the infamous Florida Man meme. For years, this strange and wacky phenomenon has puzzled and amused internet users worldwide. It all started with a series of outrageous headlines featuring Florida men doing the most ridiculous things imaginable - from trying to steal a python by hiding it in their pants to getting arrested for throwing an alligator through a drive-thru window. From Jason Bateman's company, Aggregate Films, the latest limited series Florida Man (2023) goes beyond the memes that allowed it to become a hilarious cultural sensation. All jokes aside, the show follows a former police officer who's down on his luck and has no choice but to return to his hometown in Florida. His mission: track down the girlfriend of a Philly mafia member who's gone under the radar. What was supposed to be a simple task ends up becoming a chaotic adventure that keeps us on the edge of our seats.

So buckle up, and brace yourself for the wild world of Florida Man. Here's everything we know so far about the hottest series to hit the Sunshine State.

Image via Netflix

When and Where Is Florida Man Releasing?

Florida Man is set to premiere on April 13, 2023, exclusively on Netflix.



Watch the Florida Man Trailer

Get ready to meet a man who's caught in the middle of two very different lives in the latest Florida Man trailer. Our protagonist, Mike Valentine, is an ex-cop with a somewhat checkered past. His struggles with gambling addiction have cost him his job, his marriage, and have left him indebted to a ruthless mobster. In a desperate attempt to pay off his debt, Mike reluctantly agrees to work for the gangster, even if that means traveling all the way to Florida to find the mob boss' missing girlfriend. Earlier, on March 3, a teaser trailer for the series was also released, which you can see below:

What Is Florida Man About?

Former police officer Mike Valentine, who's currently at his wit's end, must head back to his hometown in Florida to locate the missing girlfriend of a Philadelphia mafia member. What seems like a straightforward job turns into a chaotic journey that uncovers deep-rooted family secrets. Unfortunately for Mike, he soon discovers that it's all too easy to fall down the slippery slope of moral decay. Will Mike be able to navigate through this sunny paradise filled with shady characters, or will he find himself in over his head? Only time will tell! Here's the full synopsis:

"In Florida Man, when a struggling ex-cop is forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend, what should be a quick gig becomes a spiraling journey into buried family secrets, and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong. The series is described as a wild odyssey into a sunny place for shady people in the spirit of Body Heat and Elmore Leonard’s Out Of Sight."

Who's In the Cast of Florida Man?

Image via Netflix

Edgar Ramírez plays the role of Mike Valentine, a former cop struggling with a gambling addiction who finds himself returning to his hometown in Florida against his will. He is tasked by a Philly mob boss named Moss, played by Emory Cohen, to locate his missing girlfriend Delly, portrayed by Abbey Lee. Along the way, Mike grapples with complicated relationships with his father, played by Anthony LaPaglia, and ex-wife, portrayed by Lex Scott Davis. Despite his attempts to escape his past, Mike is unable to avoid the intricacies of his hometown. The show also stars Otmara Marrero as Mike's sister and Isaiah Johnson as Benny, the owner of a motel.

The fun and chaotic world of Florida Man is populated by a colorful cast of characters, including recurring ones such as Clark Gregg's Deputy Sheriff Ketcher, who's always ready to bust anyone breaking the law. There's also Sibongile Mlambo's Clara, Benny's wife, and Paul Schneider's Officer Andy Boone. Lauren Buglioli plays Kaitlin Fox, a news anchor, and Leonard Earl Howze plays Ray-Ray, a former cop. Isabel Gameros shines as Tyler, Patsy and Deacon's teenage daughter, and Mark Jeffrey Miller rounds out the cast as Buzz, Sonny Valentine's associate. Michael Esper is set to appear as well in an undisclosed role.

When and Where Was Florida Man Filmed (And Who Are the Creators)?

Filming for the highly anticipated project officially kicked off on August 10, 2021, and was initially slated to wrap up on November 16 of the same year. The production team set up shop in Wilmington and Carolina Beach, North Carolina, where they shot the majority of the film's scenes. Despite reportedly encountering some unexpected filming delays, the team continued shooting throughout December 2021. Filming locations include The Pointe at Barclay, Stevens Aces Hardware, Hell's Kitchen, and more.

Florida Man is created by Donald Todd, with Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan serving as executive producers alongside Todd and Miguel Arteta (Loot). Back in July 2018, Bateman and Costigan's Aggregate Films inked a multi-year production deal with Netflix, which was the biggest partnership the streaming giant had ever undertaken at the time. This agreement was also seen as a way to further solidify Bateman's existing relationship with the platform, following the revival of Arrested Development and the successful launch of Ozark. Todd, the creator and showrunner of the show, is no stranger to Florida, having grown up in the state himself. He is best known for his work on the hit TV show This Is Us.

The directors of the series include Haifaa Al-Mansour (Mary Shelley), Miguel Arteta, Julian Farino (Giri/Haji), and Kevin Bray (Walking Tall). Additionally, series recurring cast member Clark Gregg is also credited as the director for one episode. Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson provided the music and the series cinematography is by Adrian Peng Correia and Wesley Cardino, with film editing by Varun Viswanath.