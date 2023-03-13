A new poster for Netflix’s upcoming limited series Florida Man is hooking us with intrigue. A vibrant poster with colors playing off a sunset framed by palm trees that can be seen at the bottom, the image depicts someone hooking a small revolver and reeling it out of the water. In the cylinder of the gun, we see the reflection of Edgar Ramírez’s leading man Mike Valentine wearing sunglasses and looking at his deadly catch. For anyone who’s watched the recently released trailer, a similar clip was seen in it with a different man pulling a revolver out of a body of water on his fishing line. At the top, the show’s logo “some places just reel you in” can be seen, alluding to Mike’s ties to the Sunshine State.

In Florida Man, audiences will meet ex-cop and recovering addict Mike Valentine who is being strong-armed into returning to his least favorite place on the planet: Florida. After getting into an alarming amount of debt to a Philly mobster, Mike has no choice but to accept the unpleasant and suspicious job of tracking down the gangster’s ex-girlfriend in Florida. While the project leads with a thriller crime vibe, it also looks to have a snarkier side with Mike being a sarcastic and witty leading man. Today’s poster also demonstrates the lighter highlights of the upcoming series with the sunset-inspired colors clashing with the show’s dark and mysterious aspect.

In Florida Man, Ramírez stars alongside Anthony LaPaglia (Without a Trace), Lex Scott Davis (The First Purge), Abbey Lee (Mad Max: Fury Road), Otmara Marrero (Clementine), Paul Schneider (Parks and Recreation), and more. The series was created by screenwriter Donald Todd (This Is Us) who will showrun the production which is backed by Jason Bateman’s Aggregate Films. Miguel Arteta sets the tone for the limited series as the director of the first and second episodes with Julian Farino, Kevin Bray, and Haifaa Al Mansour picking up the baton for the following installments. Bateman and Arteta also serve as executive producers alongside Michael Costigan.

Image via Netflix

When Does 'Florida Man' Arrive on Netflix?

Prepare to take a trip down south when Florida Man hits Netflix with all seven episodes on April 13. Check out the latest image below and continue scrolling for the show’s official synopsis.

Image via Netflix